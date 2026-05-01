‘Making every marketing dollar work smarter’: Software engineering manager Zubin Jivani on AI-driven innovation in travel, finance, and digital advertising

Success stories of Indian professionals leading huge projects at major international companies are becoming more and more common. A clear example comes from the travel industry, where Indian-born software engineering manager Zubin Jivani lately led the development of a revolutionary marketing analytics system at a traveling giant Expedia Group.

The travel industry struggles with tracking customer journeys across multiple platforms. For companies like Expedia Group, with brands including Hotels.com and Vrbo, this complexity led to millions in inefficient ad spending.

"We wanted to give marketers a tool to understand which campaigns work," says Jivani, former marketing engineering lead at Expedia. "The challenge was tracking data across platforms while delivering real-time insights."

Jivani’s team developed an analytics system that helped save more than $100 million in ad spend. Unlike traditional analytics tools, this system analyzed the whole journey of the customer rather than only focusing on the last click using different attribution models. For example, an ad on Instagram for Hotels.com clicked on mobile could lead to a booking on Vrbo on desktop weeks later.

The system also helped implement predictive analytics to predict which campaigns would be most effective for certain seasons.

The success of this innovation helped take advancements to the next level at Expedia. The team developed automated customer service tools for Egencia, Expedia’s corporate travel division, an online travel agency for business travelers. Jivani’s expertise in data-driven marketing helped him take up a role at Meta, where he currently works as a Software Engineering Manager. At Meta, he developed Promotional Ads, an AI-powered ad system generating $3 billion in annual ad revenue.

His work has also been recognized beyond day-to-day product delivery. Jivani was also invited to Jury multiple Hackathons at Meta which led to many Impactful AI projects. He also won the Cases and Faces competition, an international award that spotlights professionals whose solutions translate into measurable outcomes.

But the thread that connects his projects—from Expedia’s marketing attribution system to Meta’s Promotional Ads—is not the brand name on the badge; it’s how he builds: taking products from inception to global rollout, aligning cross-functional teams, and making data useful for real decisions. In that sense, Jivani’s path reflects a broader trend of Indian professionals leading complex, high-impact technology programs at global companies—and doing it through practical engineering, clear metrics, and a focus on outcomes that teams can sustain over time.