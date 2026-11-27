MailMyCard introduces digital birthday invitations in India, helping parents manage guest RSVPs, attendance counts, and party details through a single shareable link.

Bengaluru, India, November 2026: MailMyCard, a maker of digital and handwritten greeting cards, is offering parents in India birthday invitations that are sent as a single link and collect every guest’s reply in one place, so families know how many children are coming before they order the cake.

For many parents, the hardest part of planning a child’s birthday party is not the decorations or the venue but the head count. Invitations are usually shared on class WhatsApp groups, and replies arrive scattered across several chats, if they arrive at all. Play areas and party halls often have limits on numbers, and return gifts, food and seating all depend on knowing who will attend.

MailMyCard birthday invitations open like a card on the guest’s phone, with the party details, the day, a countdown and directions to the venue. Each guest family says how many are coming, and the host sees every reply together.

Key features

● One link to share on WhatsApp, by text or by email.

● Party details in one place: the date, time, a countdown and directions to the venue.

● Replies with numbers: each family says how many are coming, collected in a single list for the host.

● No app and no account needed for guests to open the invitation or reply.

● Write and preview first, before deciding to send.

Parents can share the invitation directly with each family rather than posting it publicly, which keeps a child’s name, the date and the venue within the invited group.

About MailMyCard

MailMyCard makes digital cards and invitations that open as a link on the recipient’s phone, as well as real handwritten cards written with pen and ink and sent by post. The company is based in Bengaluru, India. More information is available at mailmycard.com.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised