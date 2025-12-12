FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?

In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said

No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?

Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter U-19 cricket's official stats

Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...

SA20 Season 4: Pretoria Capitals appoint star South African all-rounder as new captain, his name is...

Popular weightloss drug Ozempic launched in India at the price of Rs..., check dosage, more details

No Cameron Green on CSK's radar? Five-time champions drop big IPL 2026 auction hint

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand

Lords Mark-Renalyx: India's 1st AI-Based Smart Dialysis Brand

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…

Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Aksh

In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'

In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand

Lords Mark Industries Ltd. (LMIL), in partnership with Renalyx, has become the first Indian company to receive a CDSCO Class C license and international CE certification to manufacture AI-powered smart hemodialysis machines.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 05:18 PM IST

Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The granting of the licence to produce Class C World lst – AI Based Smart Hemodialysis Machines by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to Lords Mark Industries Ltd. (LMIL) has been a landmark in India med-tech industry through licence being the defining milestone in making India more self-reliant in regard to life-saving healthcare technology.

This is even more historic because LMIL-Renalyx has now been granted the internationally recognised CE marking, and it is one of the now six brands in the world to obtain the certification of a dialysis system. The CE marking is a certification that the product corresponds to the maximum health, safety and environmental protection requirements of the European Union, which allows entering the entire European Economic Area (EEA) on a legal basis.

One of the hardest regulatory feats in the med-tech regime of India is to get a licence to produce Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart Hemodialysis Machines. The Class C devices are under the high-risk and life-sustaining category hence any slight engineering or process variation can directly influence the survival of the patient. In order to acquire this licence, companies have to show complete compliance in almost 140+ quality, safety and risk-management parameters such as biocompatibility evidence, electromechanical safety proof, sterility evidence, traceability of each component, stringent documentation and multi-stage plant auditing. The number of manufacturers that do this category is very very small due to the fact that the standard of approval is similar to international standards. This certification is thus vital: the official permission which would enable LMIL to manufacture modern renal-care equipment within the country, decrease the reliance on imported devices at the national level, and provide the dialysis infrastructure in India with the globally-recognized, 100 percent compliant, life-saving technologies.

This has reached a crucial point of time in India. The USD 5 billion dialysis market of the country has a target population of 18-20 lakh CKD patients, 2.2-2.5 lakh new ESRD cases arise every year. However, India has less than 6,000 dialysis centres, and treatment demand is increasing with a CAGR of 10 12 percent, at the same time, the country is more than reliant on foreign equipment.

The innovation ecosystem of LMIL that lies at the center of this breakthrough drives the World’s First AI-Based Smart Hemodialysis Machines -created in collaboration with Renalyx. This next-generation system will combine the use of artificial intelligence to automate processes, offer predictive safety alerts, optimise treatment, and provide real-time analytics to minimise human error and increase clinical accuracy. The licence is a significant step towards the commercial scale adoption of this world-first technology.

Enhancing its innovation pipeline, LMIL-Renalyx has broadened a specific renal-care technologies, liver-care engineering, advanced sensing systems, and data-oriented renal informatics R&D ecosystem.

Remarking on this achievement, Sachidanand Upadhyay, the Managing Director, Lords Mark Industries Ltd., said: This licence is not a mere regulatory approval, it is a statement of the fact that India is capable of creating and dominating in the most advanced med-tech sectors in the world. Through our AI-powered smart Hemodialysis Machine and unremitting development team efforts, we will be able to revolutionize renal care in the world. Our vision is to develop smart, secure and affordable healthcare technologies in India, which can be used by the world.

The fact that LMIL-Renalyx is the first Indian company to produce an AI-Powered Smart Hemodialysis Machine and that it received the Indian manufacturing certificate and the international CE certification has preconditioned the new beginning of Indian medical technology which is characterized by innovation, quality, and international scope.

To get more information visit:- https://lordsmark.com/

 

 

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand
    Lords Mark-Renalyx: India's 1st AI-Based Smart Dialysis Brand
    23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream
    23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande
    T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?
    T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low
    In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said
    In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said
    No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?
    No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion loan package
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
    Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
    Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…
    Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Aksh
    In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'
    In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says
    Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conductor, then became Tamil cinema’s Thalaivar
    Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conduc
    Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes
    Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement