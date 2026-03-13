Lord's Mark Industries and CMET partnered to launch an AI-based, radiation-free breast screening wearable for early, affordable, and non-invasive detection.

Mumbai: Lord’s Mark industries Limited has signed a Technology Transfer Agreement with Centre of Materials of Electronic Technology (CMET) to produce an AI-based, radiation-free Breast Screening Wearable device as early warning of breast cancer.

India is considered third in the world in terms of newly diagnosed breast cancer after China and the US and more than twenty-five percent of total women cancer in the country is due to breast cancer. The breast cancer market in the global market is estimated at USD 4,882.14 million in 2024 and is expected to be USD 12,880.85 million in 2035 with a CAGR of 9.22% (MRFR). Grand View Research Presents diagnostics as the most active section being supported by the need to detect early and Future Market Insights projects the screening and diagnostics market at USD 5.055.86 billion in 2025, to USD 10.511.36 billion in 20332035.

The wearable combines thermal precision sensors and AI-guided temperature mapping to detect early-stage abnormalities without the use of radiation in a non-invasive fashion. The joint venture brings together the R&D capabilities of CMET and the manufacturing and distribution capabilities of Lord’s Mark to speed up the process of indigenous med-tech innovation.

Key Features & Advantages

Infrastructure-Light & Convenient: Can be used in comfortable locations with a minimum amount of set-up in hospitals, clinics, community centers, and homes.

Can be used in comfortable locations with a minimum amount of set-up in hospitals, clinics, community centers, and homes. Non-Radiative & painless: Elimination of radiation and discomfort, enhanced screening compliance.

Elimination of radiation and discomfort, enhanced screening compliance. State-of-the-Art Thermal Sensors: End-to-end AI-based high-precision temperature mapping with real-time insights.

End-to-end AI-based high-precision temperature mapping with real-time insights. Privacy-First Design: Invisibly embedded in clothing, which is dignified and comfortable to the user.

Invisibly embedded in clothing, which is dignified and comfortable to the user. Early Detection of abnormalities: Early detection of thermal anomalies to aid in early medical attention.

Mobile, Portable & Scalable: Lightweight, mobile solution that is able to be deployed to both urban and underserved areas.

The machine is a major improvement upon the conventional mammography due to the lack of radiation exposure and pain, the ability to reach a wider audience outside the hospital and provide accurate AI-generated detection data.

This initiative puts Lord’s Mark on a long-term path of promoting the development of accessible, AI-based healthcare solutions- making it the leader of preventative diagnostics in India which can be scaled.

Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, Sachidanand Upadhyay, with regard to the joint venture with CMET, remarked: This is a landmark move towards creating the globally competitive yet indigenous healthcare technologies. The combination of the scientific skills of CMET with the manufacturing capacities of Lord’s Mark is allowing us to create the new paradigm of preventive diagnostics, which is both non-invasive and AI-driven and can be truly available to everyone. We envision a world where the barriers to early detection are minimized and women throughout India have access to smarter ways of screening that are also safer. It is not merely a product program; it is an undertaking of scalable and impact-based healthcare innovation.

Through this initiative, Lord’s Mark strengthens its long-term commitment to technology-based healthcare manufacturing concentrated on smart, inclusive, and impact solutions making early diagnosis safer, easier, and more affordable to the whole population in the country, and internationally as well with its expanding network across the country and abroad, Lord’s Mark ensure to take this product as gift of India to the world by achieving the goal to be the only nation in the world that could have this technology.

Lord’s Mark industries limited would make sure to make this screening cheap such that any women in India or the whole world would have no reluctance in undergoing this test. This will bring awareness and this will see breast cancer being curable through early detection. The product will be commercially used by the world by the end of this year.

