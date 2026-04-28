Lord’s Mark Secures Global Milestone in HIV Diagnostics, Joins Elite Group of Nine Worldwide

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INSIGHTS
Lord’s Mark gets global approval for HIV self-test export, expanding into Africa, Europe and Latin America diagnostics markets.
Mumbai, India: Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. has today received approval from the Central Licensing Authority (Licence No. MFG/IVD/2023/000058) for its LordsMed HIV 1&2 Self Test. This makes the company the second in India, out of three approved companies in the country, and the ninth worldwide, to do so. This license allows for the manufacture and export of a Class D in-vitro diagnostic self-test product, for individual use and in line with India's Medical Devices Rules, 2017.
The approval is for export purposes only, and the product is not currently for commercial sale in India.
Commencing exports from June 2026, Lord's Mark will access key global markets in Africa, Europe and Latin America regions, which are undergoing a shift in market dynamics towards decentralized, self-administered diagnostics.
The HIV self-testing market is rapidly growing and expected to reach market value of approximately USD 600-650 million by 2033 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 13%, due to growing awareness, policy and program support and the need for accessible testing options. Africa continues to be the epicentre of demand, with the highest global prevalence of HIV, and large-scale donor-funded programs and public health programs are driving the uptake of self-testing kits. Meanwhile, Europe is witnessing a gradual increase in consumer-initiated HIV testing, with privacy-centric consumer attitudes and growth in pharmacy and online channels fuelling double-digit growth in the region's market. Latin America is also seeing a growth spurt driven by government funded testing initiatives and growing access to self-test kits via traditional and online channels, with Brazil as the regional leader.
Commenting on the development, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd., said, “This approval marks a defining moment not just for Lord’s Mark, but for India’s role in global healthcare. Being among the only nine companies worldwide to receive this clearance reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and accessibility. With the LordsMed HIV Self Test, we aim to expand access to reliable and private diagnostics across regions where early detection can significantly improve health outcomes.”
The LordsMed HIV 1&2 Self Test is a single-use, rapid diagnostic solution that enables individuals to detect HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies using a simple finger-prick blood sample, without requiring laboratory infrastructure. Built on globally accepted lateral flow immunoassay technology, the product aligns with current market demand, where blood-based rapid tests account for a significant majority of HIV self-testing usage worldwide.
This milestone is underpinned by LordsMed, the healthcare division of Lord’s Mark Industries, which has been steadily expanding its footprint in diagnostics and medical technology. With WHO-GMP compliant manufacturing facilities and globally recognized certifications, LordsMed offers a broad portfolio of diagnostic solutions across rapid testing, reagents, and medical devices. The division’s focus on innovation and scale has enabled it to cater to both domestic and international healthcare ecosystems, positioning it as a credible player in the global diagnostics landscape.
As Lord’s Mark prepares to operationalize exports, the approval not only strengthens its international market entry but also reinforces India’s growing credibility as a hub for high-quality, regulation-compliant medical diagnostics.
To know more, visit - www.lordsmark.com
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