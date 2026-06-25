Lord's Mark Industries Ltd Strengthens India's Diagnostics Backbone with New IVD Manufacturing Facility, Launched Two Months Ahead of Schedule

The company announced the following as part of the roadmap: Bigger manufacturing footprint, indigenous mission in molecular biology focussed on Shri Ratan Tata, doubling of CSR allocation to cancer treatment, and others.The company said it would be introducing more manufacturing footprint, an indigenous mission under the molecular biology banner, ‘Shri Ratan Tata' and doubling the cancer CSR in the roadmap.

What is notable, is that Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. today has announced that it has set up a new state-of-the art In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing facility of 14 thousand Sq. Ft. at Vasai (East), Maharashtra is a crucial stride towards the company's healthcare diagnostics mission. The unit's on stream date was previously in August 2026 but it has been commissioned two months early, highlighting the management's focus on execution and discipline.

The new facility complements Lord's Mark's existing 20,000 sq. ft. manufacturing unit, taking the company's total operational manufacturing space to 34,000 sq. ft. The expanded capacity is designed to enhance production throughput, improve operational efficiency, and meet the rising demand for high-quality diagnostic solutions across domestic and international markets. The unit will manufacture a portfolio of 56 ELISA test kits alongside a new range of rapid test kits, broadening the company's product basket while maintaining stringent quality standards and accelerating availability to customers.

Beyond manufacturing, the facility carries a deeper purpose. Its Research & Development division will be dedicated to the memory of Shri Ratan Tata, and will anchor what the company describes as India's one of the dedicated indigenous molecular biology research programme in genetic science, an effort aimed at building home-grown scientific capability in a field long reliant on imported technology.

The company also shared its forward roadmap. A third facility, to be set up in Vasai, Maharashtra, will be established as a dedicated centre of research for the early detection of cancer, and will be dedicated to the late President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. This unit is expected to become operational from January 2029.

Looking further ahead, Lord's Mark Industries has set out an ambition to build one of the world's largest medical device manufacturing plants in India, focused on AI-enabled and imaging-based diagnostic devices positioning the country, and the company, at the centre of global medical-technology manufacturing.

Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., said: Every milestone we mark is guided by a simple conviction, that world-class healthcare must be built in India, for India and the world. Deeply inspired by the vision of the late Shri Ratan Tata, we are committing our research, our capacity and our purpose to outcomes that matter: indigenous science, earlier cancer detection, and devices that make quality diagnosis accessible to all. We have everything it takes to become the world's partner in wellness and we will."

This strategic investment reflects Lord's Mark Industries' long-term vision of becoming a leading manufacturer in the IVD industry through innovation, quality excellence, and scalable infrastructure. The company remains committed to advancing diagnostic healthcare and delivering solutions that contribute to improved patient outcomes.

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