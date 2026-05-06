Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. Launches the World's First AI-Powered Integrated Dialysis Ecosystem in India

All levels of renal care, including smart technology and clinical processes to post-discharge follow-up, is now patient-centered. The first native smart ecosystem of hemodialysis, live in Shakti Super Speciality hospital, Ahmedabad.

Xx May, 2026, Mumbai: In a landmark for renal care, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. has developed the, India's first fully integrated AI-powered renal care ecosystem in Ahmedabad, which is powered by the Lord’s Renal Renalyx Machine, the first indigenously developed smart hemodialysis system and the hardware backbone of a fully integrated dialysis care ecosystem that combines AI clinical intelligence, operational management, and remote patient monitoring.

The Renalyx Machine is the hardware foundation of a bigger integrated ecosystem combining AI-driven clinical intelligence by the RenalOS platform and full operational delivery by Aureoon, the Dialysis-as-a-Service model of Lord Renal - Dialysis. The Renalyx Machine, which is CE-certified and designed completely in India, is a new step in breaking the circle of dependence on imports. Combined, these three layers enable Lords renal build, equip, staff, and operate a fully managed dialysis centre in the interior of a hospital with no capital cost being incurred by the hospital partner.

Its cloud-based solution enables supervision at a distance, centralised access to data, and continuity of care in multiple sessions and locations. Lord’s is India first company to get Dilaysis machine Manufacturing licence in India

In terms of manufacturing, the Lord Renal Renalyx Machine is an example of the emerging power of India in the manufacturing of medical technologies that are globally relevant. It was developed as part of a Make in India framework, allowing faster deployment, more easily serviced, and less dependent on its operation and created to scale the entire Lord’s Renal ecosystem model across hospital chains in India and emerging markets. Lord's Mark has set itself the challenging goal of opening 50 Lords Renal managed dialysis centres across India by March 2027, as well as domestic machine sales and an active export program.

The company is also in the process of securing US FDA approval for the Lord’s Renal Renalyx Machine, further strengthening its global expansion roadmap and reinforcing its ambition to position India as a hub for advanced dialysis technology.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd., said, “This is one of Lord’s key AI-driven products within our larger technology portfolio, and we are committed to positioning India as a global leader in AI-based medical device development and manufacturing. The Lord’s Renal Renalyx Machine represents a fundamental shift in dialysis care. It brings together intelligent technology, indigenous manufacturing, and affordability to address some of the most critical challenges in renal care today. Our vision is to enable healthcare providers to deliver consistent, high-quality treatment at scale while building a globally competitive dialysis technology platform from India.”

With rising demand for long-term dialysis care across India and emerging markets, the centre at Shakti Super Speciality Hospital, Ahmedabad, demonstrates how the fully integrated Lord's Renal ecosystem can serve as the scalable backbone for next-generation dialysis delivery. By integrating clinical intelligence through RenalOS, operational delivery through Aureoon, and indigenous hardware through the Renalyx Machine, Lord's Renal has established a replicable patient-first care delivery model, one built to scale across Indian hospital networks and to serve populations in emerging markets where consistent, quality renal care remains critically out of reach, while positioning India as a global leader in advanced, technology-driven renal care.

About Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd.:

Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. is a diversified Indian conglomerate founded in 1998 and headquartered in Mumbai, operating across healthcare, diagnostics, renewable energy, and printing and packaging. Listed on BSE the company has built a portfolio of businesses aligned with national priorities including Make in India, Smart Cities, and accessible healthcare, with partners including Cipla, Philips, and Hindustan Antibiotics.

Lord's Mark's healthcare portfolio spans diagnostics and medical technology through LordsMed, its GMP-WHO compliant IVD manufacturing division, surgical products through Lords Surgical, and AI-powered renal care through Lord's Renal, its patient-first integrated dialysis ecosystem combining indigenous hardware, clinical intelligence, and managed operations to make world-class dialysis accessible and affordable at scale.

Driven by a vision to establish a globally recognised brand across diverse industries, Lord's Mark has expanded its footprint internationally through Lord's Global in the USA and is actively pursuing strategic partnerships across Asia and Africa. The company is led by Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director and CEO.

For more information visit www.lordsmark.com

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