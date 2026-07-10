FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies

FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Gets Listed on Bombay Stock Exchange

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Gets Listed on Bombay Stock Exchange

How Theatre Prepared Raahi to Write, Produce and Star in His Debut Feature Vo Ladki

How Theatre Prepared Raahi to Write, Produce and Star in His Debut Feature Vo La

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsInsights

INSIGHTS

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Gets Listed on Bombay Stock Exchange

A diversified business house with its strong foothold in the Energy, IVD and MedTech segment, Lord's Mark Industries Limited get listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), further consolidating the company's growth path.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 08:26 PM IST

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Gets Listed on Bombay Stock Exchange
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

 

It shows Lord's Mark Industries Limited's efforts to create a transparent, scalable and future-proof business and enhance investor and stakeholder relationships. The company celebrates this with an Opening Bell Ceremony at its presence at the Bombay Stock Exchange at the Heritage Hall on 10th July 2026 and the presence of its Board of Directors, Leadership Team and Stakeholders. 

Over the years, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has expanded its business portfolio with a strong emphasis on innovation, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. The listing is expected to further support the company’s long-term vision of enhancing its market presence, pursuing new growth opportunities, and creating value for all stakeholders. 

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said, “The listing of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited on the Bombay Stock Exchange represents an important step forward in our corporate journey. This milestone reflects the commitment and efforts of our teams, partners, and stakeholders who have been instrumental in our growth. As we enter this new phase, our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities, driving innovation, and creating sustainable value.” 

The BSE listing marks the beginning of the next phase for Lord’s Mark Industries Limited as the company continues to strengthen its foundation and pursue responsible growth across its business verticals. 

For More Details Visit :- https://lordsmark.com/ 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies
    FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies
    Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Gets Listed on Bombay Stock Exchange
    Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Gets Listed on Bombay Stock Exchange
    How Theatre Prepared Raahi to Write, Produce and Star in His Debut Feature Vo Ladki
    How Theatre Prepared Raahi to Write, Produce and Star in His Debut Feature Vo La
    How AI Is Changing the Way Enterprises Detect Compliance and Configuration Risk
    How AI Is Changing the Way Enterprises Detect Compliance and Configuration Risk
    Why is E20 fuel not cheaper than pure petrol? Here's what the govt said
    Why is E20 fuel not cheaper than pure petrol? Here's what govt said
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
    From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
    In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
    In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
    MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
    MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
    Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
    Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement