Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Gets Listed on Bombay Stock Exchange

It shows Lord's Mark Industries Limited's efforts to create a transparent, scalable and future-proof business and enhance investor and stakeholder relationships. The company celebrates this with an Opening Bell Ceremony at its presence at the Bombay Stock Exchange at the Heritage Hall on 10th July 2026 and the presence of its Board of Directors, Leadership Team and Stakeholders.

Over the years, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has expanded its business portfolio with a strong emphasis on innovation, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. The listing is expected to further support the company’s long-term vision of enhancing its market presence, pursuing new growth opportunities, and creating value for all stakeholders.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said, “The listing of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited on the Bombay Stock Exchange represents an important step forward in our corporate journey. This milestone reflects the commitment and efforts of our teams, partners, and stakeholders who have been instrumental in our growth. As we enter this new phase, our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities, driving innovation, and creating sustainable value.”

The BSE listing marks the beginning of the next phase for Lord’s Mark Industries Limited as the company continues to strengthen its foundation and pursue responsible growth across its business verticals.

For More Details Visit :- https://lordsmark.com/

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