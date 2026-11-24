Lord's Mark Industries secures a manufacturing license for its radiation-free, AI-powered breast cancer screening technology, aiming to make early detection more accessible and affordable across India at under ₹700 per test.

Lord's Mark Industries Limited has received a manufacturing license for its proprietary and radiation-free breast cancer screening technology, following its AI-powered dialysis machine, as its second most important medical device to go to market. The development is a major step forward in the medical technology evolution of the company and the Indian preventive healthcare industry. Lord's Mark proposes to deliver early breast cancer screening at a cost of no more than ₹700 per test, make it more affordable and accessible and create a scalable screening network across the country. This is the sole technology that can screen at very early stage as well as a dense size of breast. This exciting innovation is a primary breast cancer test and its results are used to help inform additional diagnostic testing and treatment options.

LordsMed Breast Cancer Screening Kit is a wearable system that contains 28–36 thermal sensors to capture the pattern of temperature changes on the breast surface and detect changes that could be indicative of biophysical change associated with breast cancer. The technology is non-invasive, radiation-free and is a differentiated addition to India's medical technology ecosystem. The company has been granted manufacturing license number MFG/MD/2026/000736 from class B medical device under Form MD-5 of Medical Devices Rules, 2017 for manufacturing for sale or distribution of the Class B medical device.

The development has been made at a time when there is an increasing demand for enhancing breast cancer screening infrastructure. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that in 2024, there were a total of 237,231 new cases of breast cancer in India, which underscores the need to promote greater access to screening and the timely evaluation of people's health.

There is also substantial change taking place in the Indian market. According to Grand View Research report, India Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Outlook, The India breast cancer diagnostics market generated a revenue of USD 179.7 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 419.1 million by 2033, The India market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 to 2033. Innovation, precision-led healthcare and advanced diagnostics are also playing a growing part in future treatments for breast cancer, it notes. In this context, Lord's Mark's foray into screening introduces a pivotal emphasis on accessibility and cost-effective preventive healthcare.

The company will begin screening using the Lord's path Lab from 2027 and implement tie-ups with private hospitals, diagnostic labs and healthcare institutions for expanding its reach. Lord's Mark also plans to work with government health insurance schemes to expand screening for women in various socio-economic groups. With the proposed pricing of less than ₹700 per test, it is expected to make the tests more affordable and more people want to take them for preventive screening.

Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Lord's Mark Industries Limited commented on the development:

At Lord’s Mark Industries, we are committed to indigenous innovation with a purposeful social effect – breast cancer remains a significant health challenge and we wish to reach more people with screening. We hope to bring early screening to a larger number of women within the affordable price point and collaborating with government healthcare programs, hospitals and diagnostic networks.

Lord’s Mark is set to introduce its next AI-powered medical device following the launch of its AI-enabled dialysis machine. This development reflects the company’s vision of strengthening its position in the medical technology sector while addressing critical industry needs and expanding access to healthcare.

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