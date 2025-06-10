Unnati shows modern living can still stay deeply connected to nature. It invites you to enjoy fresh air, nurture your surroundings, and truly thrive.

Live Close to Nature and Stay Connected to the City at Unnati

New Delhi [India], June 10: Just about 45 minutes from Bangalore Airport, near the quiet charm of Varlakonda Hills in Chikballapur, Unnati—a farm-living community by Hosachiguru offers a refreshing take on community living. Bringing back the warmth of the old Bangalore lifestyle, Unnati is for people who miss waking up to birdsong, growing their own food, and being part of a close-knit community without giving up comfort. Unnati makes it possible to live with nature while still being close to the city when needed.

A Vision Rooted in Nature

Unnati is a farm-inspired residential project launched by Hosachiguru , a Bengaluru-based company known for managing sustainable farmlands. Spread across 40+ acres in Chikballapur, the community offers 170 RERA-approved villa plots.

Each plot averages around 5,400 square feet, giving residents ample space to build their homes and grow their own food. The pre-launch price starts at approximately ₹ 81 lakhs. It is an attractive option for those looking to invest in a greener and more conscious lifestyle.

The core concept is beautifully simple: build your dream villa on one half of the plot and dedicate the other half to cultivating organic vegetables, fruits, or a permaculture-inspired “food forest". This 50:50 model brings “farm to table ” living within immediate reach.

Amenities That Make You Want to Stay In

At Unnati, life feels easy and fulfilling, just the way it should. The community blends open green spaces and all the comforts you need to enjoy everyday moments. The amenities here bring together nature and connection in a refreshing way.

Clubhouse & Community Spaces

The clubhouse is the central spot for residents to unwind. This is a place for people to catch up with neighbours, host small gatherings and enjoy some quiet time. A great place to relax.

Fitness and Wellness

The community features a well-equipped gym and a clean swimming pool. The green walking and cycling paths offer residents simple ways to stay active. Residents can spend their early mornings and late evenings outdoors with nature.

Sports and Outdoor Fun

For those who enjoy sports, Unnati offers various outdoor options. The community includes courts for tennis, badminton, and pickleball. There is also a five-a-side football ground. This is the perfect spot for friendly games on weekends and after work.

Family Friendly Spaces

Families with children will appreciate the jungle gym and open spaces. Here kids can play freely and safely. The layout encourages outdoor activity away from screens. Bonfire areas offer a cosy setting for casual evenings, weekend chats, and small get-togethers.

The Location Advantage - Balancing Ease and Escape

Unnati is located in a calm area with strong links to the city. Getting in and out is so simple, whether you are commuting from Bangalore or planning a weekend getaway. Unnati is just:

30 minutes from Chikballapur town

Around 1 hour from Kempegowda International Airport

Easily reachable via NH 44, a major national highway in Karnataka.

Surrounded by Scenic & Cultural Landmarks:

The area around Unnati is rich in history and natural beauty. Residents can enjoy peaceful drives or short trips to:

Nandi Hills is a well-known spot for sunrise views and weekend treks

Bhoga Nandeeshwara Temple is a great example of ancient South Indian architecture

Kalyani Pond is a beautiful location perfect for quiet reflection or family outings

These destinations offer a meaningful blend of tradition and heritage, all just a short distance from home.

Well-Connected Now and in the Future:

Unnati is positioned to benefit from fast-developing infrastructure projects which will further improve accessibility. The upcoming Peripheral Ring Road promises smoother traffic flow around Bangalore.

The Namma Metro expansion will bring reliable public transport closer to the region. Growing local development means better roads, services, and value over time.

Living at Unnati gives you a rare chance to stay connected—to nature, to culture, and to the city.

Bottom line

If you are missing the charm and simplicity of old Bangalore, Unnati offers a rare chance to experience it all again. At Unnati, you will get the freedom of countryside living along with the modern comforts. Unnati gives you an opportunity to enjoy a lifestyle valuing sustainability.

Unnati shows modern living can still stay deeply connected to nature. It invites you to enjoy fresh air, nurture your surroundings, and truly thrive. Thinking about investing in a farm-inspired community near Bengaluru? Book a site visit today and explore the Unnati community now.

