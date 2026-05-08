Little Angel IVF provides best IVF treatment in Noida with 90% success rates

NOIDA, India : Little Angel IVF, one of the most trusted fertility clinics in the Delhi NCR region, is proud to announce that its founder and lead fertility specialist, Dr. Mona Dahiya, is delivering an outstanding 90% IVF success rate. A milestone that places her among the best IVF doctors in India. With rising rates of infertility issues in Delhi NCR, this announcement arrives as a ray of hope for couples who have been struggling to build a family.

A Milestone in Fertility Medicine

With 25 Years of precision medicine, compassionate care and dedication, Dr Mona provides the best IVF treatments with 90% of success rates. She has more than two decades of experience in reproductive medicine and providing consultation to patients in various centres in Delhi NCR.

Dr Mona believes that every patient requires a unique treatment and it is never one size fits all. Even if the science behind the IVF treatment is similar for everyone, there is a different process that needs to be executed for everyone. Hence, the treatment results in a positive outcome for 90% of the time.



Little Angel IVF is considered to be one of the best IVF centres in Noida and is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and an advanced technology lab. Dr Mona is using advanced techniques for embryo selection and its development. Some of the key methods are time-lapse imaging for monitoring and AI-driven selection for the embryos. These methods increase the chances of fertilisation with high-quality embryos.

Rising Infertility in Delhi NCR: A Growing Crisis

In 2026, the urban cities are facing a surge in infertility among young couples because of various factors like stressful lifestyle, increasing air pollution, irregular sleep cycles, late marriages, alcohol and smoking habits. According to the recent health survey, about one in six couples from metro cities in India are facing infertility issues, which is almost double than the last decade.

These growing rates of infertility in cities require reliable and expert guidance along with medical advancements and emotionally sensitive care. There are hundreds of clinics in Delhi NCR that are offering fertility treatments but a very few of them can match the expertise and trustworthiness that Dr Mona Dahiya constantly delivers.

Dr Mona consults patients with a deep dive analysis, understands the core concerns and asks for the right diagnostic tests before she starts the treatment. She believes that not every infertility issue requires an IVF plan but some might be cured with lifestyle changes or other minor treatments.

Why Dr. Mona Dahiya Stands Apart

While there are many experienced Doctors in Delhi NCR to provide fertility treatments, what makes Dr Mona Dahiya stand apart is her compassionate care and understanding towards the patient's needs. She believes that infertility is not just a medical condition but an emotional journey where patients need to feel supported and heard at every step. She follows the approach where medical guidance is provided along with empathy and patients feel cared throughout the IVF journey.

Dr Dahiya specializes in a comprehensive range of fertility treatments like IVF, IUI, ICSI, Fertility preservation and Surrogacy as well. Every treatment is suggested to patients considering unique factors like the couple's age, issue, diagnosis, previous history and their personal preferences.

At LittleAngel IVF, it is made sure that everything is communicated to patients very transparently at each step of the treatment journey. From the very first consultation to the post-treatment follow-up, the journey is being explained well in advance. Dr Mona believes that building trust with the patient is equally important as giving the right treatment to achieve successful outcomes.

A Message to Couples Struggling with Infertility

LittleAngel IVF welcomes everyone who have been through the failed attempts of building a family or planning to initiate their parenthood journey. You can consult Dr Mona Dahiya for a second opinion or a first-time consultation about your fertility concerns. It is recommended to carry your previous diagnosis reports and discuss the concerns with full history records. This will make it easier for the Doctor to provide you the best treatment with very few chances of failure.

Patients can visit multiple centres of LittleAngelIVF across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. To check what all services and treatments are being offered by Dr Mona Dahiya, you can check the official website.

About Little Angel IVF

Little Angel IVF is a top fertility clinic in Noida, serving patients across the Delhi NCR region. Founded by Dr Mona Dahiya, the clinic offers a 360-degree treatment for infertility concerns. The services are provided with world-class medical standards and a strong commitment to patient care. With a 90% IVF success rate and thousands of successful pregnancies, Little Angel IVF is widely recognised as one of the best IVF centres in Delhi NCR.

Email: info@littleangelivf.com

Contact number: +91 9267982924

Website: https://www.littleangelivf.com

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