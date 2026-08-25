Light, Lens and the Global Frame: Himank Agarwal on Building Images Across International Screens

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MP teachers risk lives, cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance in Bhind: Video
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sanjay Manjrekar labels bad light situation as 'drama', calls it 'unprofessional'
The Extraordinary Minds Behind Remarkable Success
Joymoti, saved from the floods, is brought to Vantara for urgent medical treatment.
Patna Protest: Water cannons, lathicharge fail to stop protesters as students march towards CM residence; several detained
Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sanjay Manjrekar labels bad light situation as 'drama', calls it 'unprofessional'
'Like father like son': Aryavir Sehwag impresses with Virender Sehwag's trademark shots in DPL | Watch
Why did Dhruv Jurel flash his ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan’ tattoo after Colombo ton? Know real story behind it
India knocked out of Hockey World Cup 2026: Argentina crush last-four dream
Rishabh Pant leaves Shubman Gill behind to achieve major WTC milestone
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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan asks fans to help him, grants them power to CONFIRM a housemate among..., netizens react
Ishaan Khatter, Chandni Baweja end their relationship after a year of dating? Here's what we know
Kiara Advani reveals Yash's reaction to her pregnancy news during Toxic shoot: 'I will never forget that...'
Kangana Ranaut attacks Kriti Sanon, drops cryptic post asking 'why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini?'
Salman Khan's body double Parvez Kazi suffers heart attack, superstar instantly steps in and does THIS, his gesture will win you over
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Karnataka Cracks Down On Datura Sales: Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Suspended
Israel-Iran News: Netanyahu Claims Iran Targeted His Son | Alleged Assassination Plot Revealed
Chandigarh Terror Plot Foiled: 3 Held With IED, Explosives Near Bus Stand
US-Iran War: US Unleashes Toughest Iran Sanctions Yet | Tehran Rejects Economic Warfare Threat
Jammu & Kashmir News: Chilling Threat Letter Targets Kashmiri Pandit Families With Personal Details
Business
Airport Privatisation: Centre to limit number of airport bundles one bidder can win for 11 airports
Gold, silver prices today, August 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Why has India lifted wheat export ban now? Here’s what it means
Gold, silver prices today, August 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
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From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
India
MP teachers risk lives, cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance in Bhind: Video
Patna Protest: Water cannons, lathicharge fail to stop protesters as students march towards CM residence; several detained
Supreme Court directs rape convict Tarun Tejpal to surrender within two weeks
Auto-taxi drivers allege out-of-syllabus questions in Marathi language test, chaos prevails in Mumbai as many drivers go off road
SC seeks response from 20 rebel TMC MPs on Abhishek Banerjee's plea for early disqualification decision
Education
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 80 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts
NTA Overhauls Exam Security: 600 experts removed, four-tier paper scrutiny introduced; details here
UGC-NET 2026 Re-Exam: NTA to hold English, Commerce, Sociology papers again over 'multiple errors'; Check new schedule
UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key on August 16: Direct link, download steps and objection process
JNU students' union demands Vice-Chancellor's removal over alleged corruption in recruitments
Automobile
Why can't consumers choose pure petrol or E10? Centre explains why E20 is now the standard fuel
Centre claims E20 fuel does not damage engines, cites data from Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp
Maruti WagonR Flex Fuel: What’s price of India’s first ethanol car? Specs, mileage, and top features explained
Hyundai Creta 2026 Facelift Explained: What’s new, what’s gone, what it costs
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from April 1 amid rising costs: Check revised prices
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MP teachers cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance
Karnataka Cracks Down On Datura Sales: Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Suspended
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sanjay Manjrekar labels bad light situation
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From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
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MP teachers cross flooded river on inner tubes to mark mandatory e-attendance
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Sanjay Manjrekar labels bad light situation
The Extraordinary Minds Behind Remarkable Success
Joymoti, saved from the floods, is brought to Vantara for urgent medical treatme
Patna Protest: Water cannons, lathicharge fail to stop protesters
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From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
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Karnataka Cracks Down On Datura Sales: Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Suspended
Israel-Iran News: Netanyahu Claims Iran Targeted His Son | Alleged Assassination Plot Revealed
Chandigarh Terror Plot Foiled: 3 Held With IED, Explosives Near Bus Stand
US-Iran War: US Unleashes Toughest Iran Sanctions Yet | Tehran Rejects Economic Warfare Threat
Jammu & Kashmir News: Chilling Threat Letter Targets Kashmiri Pandit Families With Personal Details
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