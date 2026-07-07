Legal Connect Conclave 2026 showcases the convergence of research, advisory and legal practice

The Directorial Advisors Consortium (DAC) successfully hosted Legal Connect Conclave 2026 at NGO Hall, Cubbon Park, Bengaluru with the help of its Legal Research & Advisory Council (LRAC). The conclave, co-chaired by Advocate Anik M Iktear Uddin, featured a distinguished panel of judges, senior advocates, corporate leaders, academicians, legal professionals, researchers and law students, who discussed the changing landscape of the legal profession in an age of technological and regulatory change.

The conclave began with a welcome address by Advocate Anik M Iktear Uddin, Co-Chairman of the DAC Legal Advisory Council, who welcomed the distinguished gathering and presented the vision of DAC to promote ethical leadership, legal scholarship and institutional excellence. He underscored the importance of the theme of the conclave and the need to connect legal research, legal advice and legal practice to create a more responsive, innovative and future-ready legal ecosystem.

Delivering the Special Keynote Address, Hon'ble Justice P. Krishna Bhat, former Judge of the High Court of Karnataka and Chairman of the Directorial Advisors Consortium, spoke on the indispensable role of ethical leadership, institutional integrity, and research-oriented legal practice in strengthening the administration of justice. He called upon legal professionals to continually adapt to changing times while remaining steadfast in their commitment to constitutional values and professional ethics.

The conclave was also graced by the presence of Shri Basavaraj S., Senior Advocate and Chairman of the DAC Legal Research & Advisory Council, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour. Under his guidance and supervision, the conclave was meticulously coordinated, reflecting DAC's commitment to excellence in organising platforms that foster legal scholarship, professional collaboration, and institutional development.

The programme also witnessed the formal launch of Justice Written in the Absence of Law, authored by Advocate Anik M Iktear Uddin. Unveiled in the presence of the distinguished dignitaries, the book explores the evolving dimensions of justice, legal reasoning, and the role of law in addressing contemporary societal and governance challenges, reflecting the growing importance of legal scholarship in shaping public discourse.

The common session featured the theme address by Hon'ble Justice Suraj Govindaraj, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, on "The Integration of Artificial Intelligence in the Indian Judiciary: Navigating Efficiency, Ethics, and Equity." His Lordship examined the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in judicial administration while emphasising that technological advancement must always be balanced with fairness, accountability, transparency, and the principles of natural justice.

The conclave then proceeded to the presentation of the DAC Legal Luminaries Awards 2026, recognising distinguished members of the legal fraternity for their exemplary contributions to advocacy, legal research, corporate governance, public service, and the administration of justice. The awardees included Shri Suryanarayana Rao, Shri Ramaswamy Iyengar, Shri Kantharaj, Smt. Susheela, Smt. Anuradha, Shri Arvind Kamath, Shri Vivek Reddy, Smt. Prathima Honnapur, Shri Nandakumar, Shri Ameet Deshpande, Advocate Anik M Iktear Uddin, Smt. Ayantika Mondal, and Shri Akshay Goel. The awards celebrated professional excellence, ethical leadership, and enduring service to the legal profession.

Throughout the conclave, participants engaged in meaningful discussions on contemporary legal developments, governance challenges, emerging technologies, and the increasing importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in shaping the future of law. The event also provided valuable opportunities for networking and the exchange of ideas among members of the Bench, the Bar, academia, corporate leaders, researchers, and aspiring legal professionals.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Vaibhav Malimath, Advocate and Director of the DAC Legal Advisory Council, who expressed gratitude to the distinguished dignitaries, speakers, awardees, delegates, organisers, and participants for making the conclave a resounding success.

The Legal Connect Conclave 2026 concluded on a note of optimism and purpose, reaffirming the importance of strengthening the link between research, advisory, and legal practice. By bringing together some of the country's most respected legal minds, the conclave reinforced the Directorial Advisors Consortium's commitment to advancing legal scholarship, recognising professional excellence, and fostering a collaborative, ethical, and future-ready legal ecosystem.