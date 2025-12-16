Laser Hair Removal Technology in India Gets an Upgrade With Skinos Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition

Skinos, led by Dr. Shruti Gupta, acquired the Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition, an FDA-approved device, to offer faster, virtually pain-free, and internationally advanced laser hair removal in New Delhi.

New Delhi: The Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition is globally known as one of the most advanced FDA-approved hair removal systems in the world. Skinos, a leading aesthetic dermatology clinic in New Delhi, have recently acquired the Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition and has made it available for all the clinic’s clients at its flagship centre in New Delhi.

The acquisition of state-of-the-art, internationally acclaimed technology marks an important step forward for Skinos, which, under the guidance of Dr Shruti Gupta, MD Dermatology and FAAD (USA), has built a stunning reputation in the nation’s capital. The leading figure, Dr Gupta, has built a devoted following for Skinos in Delhi, thanks to her holistic and balanced approach to healthcare and wellbeing that balances evidence-based medicine with long-term patient-focused wellbeing programs.

Reflecting on the launch, Dr Gupta said, “Our priority has always been to bring genuine innovation to our patients. The Alma Soprano Titanium represents the next chapter in safe, personalised, and highly effective laser hair removal.” The addition of the Alma Soprano Titanium also reinforces the position of Skinos as the premier clinic for reliable and comfortable laser hair removal in New Delhi.

The Soprano Titanium Special Edition is manufactured by Alma Lasers, internationally known as a medical-aesthetic pioneering company. The Soprano Titanium delivers faster, more comfortable treatments across a wide range of skin tones. The standout feature is its Trio MAX applicator that combines three laser wavelengths (755 nm, 810 nm, and 1064 nm) to target body hair of different types with precision.

The best part about the Soprano Titanium is that it reduces the average hair removal session time with a 20% faster coverage. It also eases any discomfort associated with the hair removal process (heat sensation) with its ICE Plus™ cooling technology. This technology maintains skin comfort and makes the process pain-free. Lastly, the device also features access to real-time analytics with the Smart Clinic ™, Alma’s cloud-based analytics platform.

The introduction of the Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition at Skinos certainly elevates the clinic’s hair removal operation standards on par with international standards. Skinos also reinforces its position as one of the top clinics in New Delhi, always committed to providing the best patient experience and advanced, trusted solutions to its patrons.