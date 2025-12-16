Laser Hair Removal Technology in India Gets an Upgrade With Skinos Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’

Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party

Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'

Global Exchanges Push Back on SEC Tokenization Exemption

Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear clutch; its worth Rs…

Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree over heavy bridal wear, SEE pics

Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad? Here's what Telangana Police said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: 'honey masks to hydration'

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take di

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

Laser Hair Removal Technology in India Gets an Upgrade With Skinos Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition

Skinos, led by Dr. Shruti Gupta, acquired the Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition, an FDA-approved device, to offer faster, virtually pain-free, and internationally advanced laser hair removal in New Delhi.

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

Laser Hair Removal Technology in India Gets an Upgrade With Skinos Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New Delhi: The Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition is globally known as one of the most advanced FDA-approved hair removal systems in the world. Skinos, a leading aesthetic dermatology clinic in New Delhi, have recently acquired the Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition and has made it available for all the clinic’s clients at its flagship centre in New Delhi.

The acquisition of state-of-the-art, internationally acclaimed technology marks an important step forward for Skinos, which, under the guidance of Dr Shruti Gupta, MD Dermatology and FAAD (USA), has built a stunning reputation in the nation’s capital. The leading figure, Dr Gupta, has built a devoted following for Skinos in Delhi, thanks to her holistic and balanced approach to healthcare and wellbeing that balances evidence-based medicine with long-term patient-focused wellbeing programs.

Reflecting on the launch, Dr Gupta said, “Our priority has always been to bring genuine innovation to our patients. The Alma Soprano Titanium represents the next chapter in safe, personalised, and highly effective laser hair removal.” The addition of the Alma Soprano Titanium also reinforces the position of Skinos as the premier clinic for reliable and comfortable laser hair removal in New Delhi.

The Soprano Titanium Special Edition is manufactured by Alma Lasers, internationally known as a medical-aesthetic pioneering company. The Soprano Titanium delivers faster, more comfortable treatments across a wide range of skin tones. The standout feature is its Trio MAX applicator that combines three laser wavelengths (755 nm, 810 nm, and 1064 nm) to target body hair of different types with precision.

The best part about the Soprano Titanium is that it reduces the average hair removal session time with a 20% faster coverage. It also eases any discomfort associated with the hair removal process (heat sensation) with its ICE Plus™ cooling technology. This technology maintains skin comfort and makes the process pain-free. Lastly, the device also features access to real-time analytics with the Smart Clinic ™, Alma’s cloud-based analytics platform.

The introduction of the Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition at Skinos certainly elevates the clinic’s hair removal operation standards on par with international standards. Skinos also reinforces its position as one of the top clinics in New Delhi, always committed to providing the best patient experience and advanced, trusted solutions to its patrons.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin
    Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: 'honey masks to hydration'
    IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease
    IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition
    Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’
    Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take di
    Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party
    Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party
    Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'
    Manju Warrier on ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assaut case
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
    Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
    From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
    5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
    From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025
    From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most
    Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
    Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
    2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
    2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement