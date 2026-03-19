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Largest Ayurvedic Lesson Recorded: Guinness World Record awarded to Dr. Sharda Ayurveda

Dr. Mukesh Sharda, founder of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, achieved a Guinness World Record in Ludhiana for hosting India's largest Ayurveda lesson.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

Largest Ayurvedic Lesson Recorded: Guinness World Record awarded to Dr. Sharda Ayurveda
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 Ayurveda is said to be a 5000-year-old pathy, which has helped millions of people worldwide. In this context, Dr. Mukesh Sharda, founder of Dr Sharda Ayurveda, made a record and was honoured with Guinness World Record. Her achievement not only made Indians proud but also brought the importance of Ayurveda to all over the world. Dr. Mukesh Sharda has helped to thousands of patients to overcome Arthritis, Joint Pain, Asthma, Skin issues, and various other chronic diseases.

About the event:

The event took place on the 8th March, at Kingsville Resort, Ludhiana, from 11 am, celebrating International Women’s Day. This event set a record as the largest Ayurveda lesson in India. More than 1200 people participated, who gained tremendous information on women's health.

On that day, Dr. Mukesh Sharda, along with five other Ayurvedic experts, addressed several issues regarding women's health. This included lifestyle, diet, and treating numerous conditions with the holistic approach of Ayurveda. The session continued for about an hour, which was then followed by a question-and-answer round. Here, several patients got a chance to ask and receive the right guidance from the Ayurvedic experts.

Dr. Mukesh Sharda’s Specialisation: A Rheumatoid Arthritis Expert:

For more than a decade, Dr. Mukesh Sharda has been serving patients worldwide with arthritis through Ayurvedic treatment. The magic of Ayurveda that relieved patients is proof of authentic treatment at Dr. Sharda Ayurveda. Slowly and gradually, people are getting aware of Ayurveda’s power, and Dr. Mukesh Sharda has played the biggest role in restoring faith. She aims to keep serving humanity and bring long-lasting health to each patient.

A few words shared by Guinness World Record Holder: Dr. Mukesh Sharda

On this milestone achievement, Dr. Mukesh Sharda congratulated each woman on International Women’s Day and shared tips for healthy lives. Along with expressing the strength of each woman to run a house, she raised her voice for the importance of self-care and essential good health. She further adds, “A healthy lifestyle that includes proper daily routine, healthy diet, exercise, and other good habits, can shape long-lasting healthy lives for each woman. A house effectively works when females are healthy, so each should adopt Ayurveda in their daily lives to keep productivity running in the same way.”

The award of Guinness World Record is a testimony to the strength of females, the power of Ayurveda, and the hard work done by the team of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda. The achievement sets a benchmark in the field of Ayurveda, and appreciation to Dr. Sharda Ayurveda is truly deserved.

 

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