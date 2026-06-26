Q. You've witnessed multiple NCR real estate cycles. What shaped your investment philosophy?

Early in my career, I watched a prominent listed NCR developer—one of the region's largest landholders—go bankrupt. That experience changed how I evaluate real estate businesses.

After nearly two decades in NCR real estate, I realised something simple but uncomfortable: the industry's conventional wisdom—that land wins—misses a more practical truth. Land doesn't build projects; capital does.

Between 2016 and 2019, many developers acquired land with only a fraction of the purchase price paid upfront, with the balance stretched over several years. That reflected the liquidity stress running through the sector. Then, from 2021 to 2023, land prices rose sharply across micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road.

Those cycles reinforced a lesson I've seen repeatedly: large land banks mean little without construction capital. Rising land values can create an illusion of strength, but value is ultimately realised through financing and execution.

In real estate, land is inventory. Capital is oxygen.

The biggest land banks don't always win. Developers with access to capital and execution capability do. Access to capital is the new land bank. For decades, NCR real estate rewarded land ownership. Over the next decade, I believe it will reward capital access and execution.

Q. What is changing in NCR's luxury housing market?

Luxury homebuyers are evolving faster than developers.

Where buyers once focused on floor plans, clubhouse size, or payment schedules, they are now asking sharper questions: Can the developer deliver on time? What is the execution track record? Is the project adequately funded?

That shift is significant.

A homebuyer writing a cheque for ₹10–30 crore is not signing up to finance a developer's construction cycle. They want confidence that the project will be delivered as promised.

In that environment, traditional sales and marketing remain important, but they are no longer enough. What increasingly signals credibility is capital strength and execution capability. A sales gallery can create interest, but conviction comes from funding visibility and delivery track record.

When buyers see institutional capital committed to a project, perceived funding risk declines. That confidence often accelerates decision-making long before construction is completed.

We are already seeing 30:70 and 20:80 payment plans gain traction across NCR, and I expect these structures to become more common. Homebuyers increasingly want credible funding frameworks in place before committing capital.

Increasingly, the strongest projects are financed before they are sold rather than relying primarily on customer advances to fund construction.

Q. What are most NCR developers missing?

Many developers still believe sales can solve a capital problem. The market is moving in the opposite direction.

For years, the playbook was straightforward: acquire land, launch aggressively, generate bookings, and use customer collections to fund construction. That approach produced some of the industry's greatest successes—and some of its most visible failures.

Today, construction capital is increasingly becoming a prerequisite for sales rather than a consequence of them. Buyers want confidence that funding is already in place before they commit.

I've seen far more projects struggle because of poor financing and execution than because of a lack of demand. Developers keep assuming demand will rescue them. It rarely does.

The strongest projects are no longer those that sell first. They are those that are funded and executed well.

Over the next decade, competitive advantage in NCR will shift from land ownership to capital access and execution. More mature markets have already made that shift.

More broadly, NCR residential real estate is institutionalising. Capital discipline, governance, transparency, and execution now matter as much as location and design.

Q. Are luxury homebuyers evolving?

Absolutely. They are becoming more sophisticated—almost like institutional investors.

They want verifiable answers. Does the developer have the capability to build? What is the delivery track record? How will the project be executed?

Luxury real estate can no longer rely solely on polished sales galleries and relationship managers. Homebuyers increasingly want access to the people responsible for execution. They want to meet promoters, understand decision-making, and gain confidence in how the project will be delivered.

This is not distrust; it is due diligence—and it is long overdue.

The best developers are comfortable with this shift because transparency has become a competitive advantage. Trust is no longer built through marketing alone; it is built through openness, accountability, and delivery.

A luxury homebuyer who treats a home as a long-term asset naturally asks better questions. The developer who respects that earns something more valuable than a booking—durable credibility.

Q. What is the Canonicus Capital approach to investing?

At Canonicus, we focus more on execution risk than market risk. Markets move in cycles. Execution failures are permanent. Spreadsheets don't build projects—people do.

We do not chase the highest projected IRR. Instead, we focus on creating conditions where returns become repeatable: disciplined execution, aligned interests, operational certainty, and prudent risk management.

We recently raised ₹300 crore for our platform, with commitments exceeding our initial target. We view that as validation that institutional capital is increasingly aligned with execution-led real estate strategies.

Developers tell us that institutional capital does more than strengthen the balance sheet—it improves buyer confidence. When a project is visibly funded and supported by credible capital, uncertainty declines and sales momentum typically improves.

Where developers require additional execution support or organisational depth, we work alongside them to strengthen those areas. The objective is simple: execution should never become the weakest link.

Most investors enter after a project is substantially de-risked. We prefer to participate in creating that de-risking, because that is often where the most meaningful value is built. In real estate, avoiding mistakes is often more important than chasing extraordinary wins.

Q. What is your outlook for Canonicus Capital and the broader market?

India is entering a phase where construction activity is likely to accelerate meaningfully. As projects move from announcements to execution, demand for credible capital partners and execution expertise should continue to increase. We believe this creates a significant opportunity for disciplined real estate investors over the coming years.

For Canonicus, the opportunity is substantial. But scale is not the objective—discipline is. In real estate, growth without discipline is simply accumulated risk.

The next phase will clearly separate developers who can execute from those who cannot. Developers with access to capital, operational discipline, and strong governance will continue to compound their advantage. Those without those capabilities are likely to find the market far less forgiving than it was in previous cycles.

The growing role of institutional capital, tighter regulation, and more informed homebuyers suggest this is not merely cyclical. It is increasingly structural.

Q. As an alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB), what message would you give MBA graduates considering a career in real estate?

Real estate is ultimately an execution business.

Financial modelling matters, but the fastest way to understand this industry is to spend less time in conference rooms and more time on construction sites.

Visit projects. Meet homebuyers. Understand approvals. Watch how capital actually moves through a project.

In real estate, your reputation will not be defined by the presentations you create. It will be defined by the projects you help deliver.

Nobody lives inside an Excel model. They live inside the buildings that get delivered.