In an era when digital photography becomes essential to retain memories, Kwikpic is trying to initiate a paradigm shift in how event and wedding photos are shared. Using cutting-edge AI, the platform manages to get photos into everyone's hands instantly and with little effort.

Experience a new way of Photo Sharing

The big events or weddings attract so many guests, which comes with a task of going through a zillion pictures to find one's own. In such cases, photographers or hosts typically upload all pictures in bulk to sites such as Google Drive or OneDrive, or even WhatsApp leaving guests to sort through an enormous flood of pictures. This is indeed a tiring process, and eventually, lots of guests never even catch a glimpse of their own photos.

Studies claim that over 70% of guests never get their pictures due to these inefficient ways of photo sharing. Kwikpic solves this problem by using intelligent AI to deliver photos quickly and correctly.

How Does Kwikpic Work?

For Organizers:

Create a group for the event on Kwikpic.

Upload all event photos to the platform.

Share QR code or invite link with guests to access the photos.

For Guests:

Scan the QR code shared by the event organizer.

Enter contacts details to gain secure access.

Click a selfie for AI-powered facial recognition.

Instantly receive their event photo collection without having to search manually.

It's really a seamless system, allowing each guest to relive their special moments in an easy and hassle free manner.

An Exceptional Platform for Weddings, Events & More

Kwikpic is transforming the way images are captured and shared by offering the most seamless, high-quality, and secure photo sharing , experience. Be it a lavish wedding, corporate gala, joyful concert, or intimate birthday party, Kwikpic makes sure that all those moments are shared with ease. Its simplicity, coupled with strong security, offers guests effortless revisits to the moments.

Why Kwikpic Stands Apart

● Smart Privacy Controls: Guests only receive photos of themselves, keeping the security and privacy intact.

● Preservation of Quality: Keep images in their original resolution, without compressing or compromising.

● Lightspeed Delivery: The whole process of AI facial recognition and delivery is less than a second.

How Kwikpic Has Changed the Photo Industry

In a mere two years, Kwikpic has left its significant mark upon the event photography scene:

● 400,000+ events have used Kwikpic for photo sharing.

● Over 500 million photos have been uploaded, processed, and delivered with unmatched accuracy and finesse.

● Over 3 million+ active users, comprising guests, photographers, and event planners.

● Proudly stands among the top 15 photo & video apps on both the App Store and Google Play.

Future of Photo Sharing

Through the latest AI facial recognition technology, Kwikpic is setting the benchmark in the event photography industry. It eliminates fuss, providing an unmatchable convenience, security, and picture clarity from the traditional photo sharing. Whether you're a photographer looking to simplify photo delivery, an organizer aiming to wow your guests, or a guest eager to instantly relive your favorite moments — this is made for you."

Welcome to smarter sharing. Welcome to Kwikpic.

Disclaimer

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.