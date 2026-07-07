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King K Porwal to Host FACE 2 FACE - Conversations that Matter, A Platform to Chronicle the Conversations Behind Achievement, Leadership, and Legacy

The platform, hosted by entrepreneur King K Porwal, aims to capture the thoughts, beliefs, and defining moments that make extraordinary lives.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 04:44 PM IST

King K Porwal to Host FACE 2 FACE - Conversations that Matter, A Platform to Chronicle the Conversations Behind Achievement, Leadership, and Legacy
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Mumbai, India  History does not record achievement in isolation. Every successful business, cultural movement, artistic breakthrough, and transformative idea is preceded by a series of decisions, sacrifices, failures, conversations, and quiet perseverance that rarely make it into the public conversation. 

It is this often-overlooked dimension of success that inspired the creation of FACE 2 FACE — Conversations That Matter, a premium long-form conversation platform launched by Face Media Networks and powered by FACE Magazine. 

Conceived as a destination for substantive dialogue rather than conventional interviewing, the platform is built on the belief that meaningful conversations remain one of society's most powerful vehicles for learning. In an era increasingly dominated by abbreviated narratives and algorithm-driven attention, FACE 2 FACE seeks to restore depth, context, and intellectual engagement to public storytelling. 

The platform's mission extends beyond documenting accomplishments. Its purpose is to explore the experiences that precede them—the difficult decisions, formative influences, setbacks, philosophies, and personal convictions that shape individuals who leave a lasting imprint on their industries and communities. 

At the center of the initiative is King K Porwal, entrepreneur and business leader, who serves as the exclusive host and principal face of the platform. 

At twenty-eight, Porwal leads and oversees a diversified portfolio of businesses that reflect a philosophy of purposeful growth and responsible leadership. While his primary focus remains redevelopment in the real estate sector of Mumbai, he contributes strategically across an ecosystem of ventures encompassing asset management, wellness, hospitality, and allied industries. A descendant of the distinguished House of Porwal, a family conglomerate recognized for its entrepreneurial heritage and enduring legacy, he represents a generation of leadership that seeks to reconcile inherited legacy with contemporary ambition. 

His role within FACE 2 FACE is informed not merely by curiosity, but by experience. Having navigated the complexities of enterprise, leadership, and growth from an early age, Porwal approaches conversations with an appreciation for the realities that often remain concealed behind public success. 

“Much of the world celebrates outcomes,” he notes. “Far fewer conversations are devoted to understanding the journey that produced them. FACE 2 FACE was created to explore those journeys and to preserve the lessons they contain.” 

The platform is expected to feature a diverse spectrum of guests, including entrepreneurs, founders, investors, athletes, artists, creators, innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders. Each conversation is designed to move beyond biography and towards insight, offering audiences an opportunity to engage with the thinking, discipline, resilience, and worldview that underpin exceptional achievement. 

The launch also reflects the broader vision of Face Media Networks, a multifaceted organization operating across media production, publishing, talent management, public relations, intellectual-property development, and international cultural exchange initiatives. Through its various platforms, the company has consistently pursued projects that foster meaningful engagement between influential voices and global audiences. 

Supporting the initiative is FACE Magazine, an international luxury lifestyle publication with readers and viewers spanning more than 55 countries. Over the years, the publication has featured globally recognized personalities from the worlds of business, entertainment, sport, art, and culture, establishing a reputation for celebrating excellence, innovation, and influence across disciplines. 

For its creators, FACE 2 FACE is not merely another content property entering an increasingly crowded marketplace. It is an attempt to create a living archive of human experience – one that captures not only what remarkable individuals have achieved, but how they arrived there and what others might learn from the journey. 

As audiences increasingly seek substance amidst noise and perspective amidst information overload, FACE 2 FACE enters the cultural landscape with a clear aspiration: to elevate the quality of public conversation and preserve the stories that deserve to be remembered. 

 

 

 

 

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