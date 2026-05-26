Kataria Jewellers Bets Big on Vertical Integration with Landmark Manufacturing Foray

Kataria Jewellers launched integrated Ratlam manufacturing facility, boosting craftsmanship, faster production, creative freedom, transparency, and long-term jewellery business growth.

After many years of building trust as India's most respected jewellery retailer is making its most important move. The move is showing how a well known company scale, and make plans for the future.

The brand has launched their fully integrated jewellery manufacturing facility in Ratlam. It marks a new journey for a retailer becoming a manufacturer. The move is led by Director Yash Kataria and it marks more than just business expansion. This move signals a huge shift, it shows how a retailer can become a full fledged jewellery maker.

Bringing the Entire Jewellery Process Under One Roof

Kataria Jewellers built its reputation for decades through craftsmanship, and customer trust. The Ratlam factory has just leveled up the set up by bringing together the entire jewellery-making ecosystem under one roof.

Every part of the journey that exists in jewellery making procedure. From Design, development, prototyping, stone setting to polishing, finishing, quality control, and customisation, all of it will be done in one single place. This level of merging is unheard of and it has opened new doors in the jewellery industry. It has erased the third party dependencies which hindered the procedure of jewellery making.

In an industry where production cycles takes months to be executed properly, the brand is building a system that is offering faster manufacturing procedure.

More Creative Freedom for the Brand

The best thing about in-house is the creative freedom. Previously some of the ideas were not executed properly due to the limitations of the outsourced company. With in-house set up this has changed completely.

Now, Kataria Jewellers can work freely. They can create bold designs, and modern styles with high quality maintained.

A Strong Focus on Indian Craftsmanship

The decision of building their factory at Ratlam, says a lot about their focus on Indian manufacturing. Kataria Jewellers has chosen to invest in local talent, and infrastructure.

The factory will eventually create job opportunity for the region while preserving traditional jewellery-making techniques.

Better Value and More Transparency for Customers

Having an in- house manufacturing system is also beneficial for the customers. It reduces the cost for customers because there are no middlemen in production.

Kataria Jewellers plan to give these benefits to customers by offering better pricing without compromising on quality.

Preparing for Long-Term Growth

The Ratlam facility improves the brand’s ability to serve quality products to bridal clients, high-value customers, and people looking for custom-made jewellery. All of it with greater speed and precision.

As the largest strategic investment in the brand’s history, this move is not about short-term expansion. It is about long-term goals, vision and expansion.

In a time where the traditional jewellery businesses are still dependent on old systems, Kataria Jewellers is reaching a new horizon with modern approach. A perfect blend of craftsmanship with manufacturing control, freedom, and a long-term vision.