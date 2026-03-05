Kashmir-based start-up bets on laser power beaming to power devices without wires

Kashmir-based startup Prime Movr is pioneering wireless laser power transmission to remotely charge sensors and cameras, offering a precise, cable-free alternative.

As big global technology companies continue focusing on long-distance wireless power transmission, a new start up in Kashmir is making its ground in the same segment. Prime Movr has announced a new laser power technology that can convert optical energy from laser beams into usable electrical power. This allows devices to run without physical wires.

Laser power beaming was once considered science fiction but now it has gained renewed attention in times. Big names such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and NTT have introduced kilometre-long laser power transfer. On the other hand US-based Star Catcher Industries is working on an orbital power grid for satellites and lunar vehicles. Even the US defence agency DARPA is investing in similar programmes.

The constant change in technological field is not something new. With time evolving according to the needs of industry and people is essential to staying on top of the charts. India is not far behind in that aspect. Started off from a humble background Prime Movr’s system may appear modest in scale but it is as innovative and practical as any other laser technological start up. The company believes that the real opportunity is not in massive infrastructure projects, but in practical, smaller devices that can be used quickly and economically.

An unique niche

Prime Movr’s laser-based solution is built to deliver energy over long distances. The solution is ideal for powering devices in locations where wired charging or frequent battery replacement is not possible.

Considering the start up is from Kashmir, it reflects the local requirements in the product's solution. Prime Movr is especially crucial for remote places where wire set up or frequent battery changes can not be done.

Co-founder of Prime Movr Parvez Rishi said, "This technology holds a lot of promise for applications such as charging remote sensors and outdoor cameras, where a tethered charging system is not practical."

Prime Movr is not focusing to compete on the large scale with big companies. The start-up is addressing small daily life issues. They are concentrating on sensors, surveillance cameras and other low-power electronic systems that need constant energy.

Why lasers over radio waves

Prime Movr's founders are also working on wireless power transfer using radio frequency (RF) technology that too in collaboration with the University of Kashmir’s Institute of Technology. We are collaborating with the University of Kashmir as individuals. RF has its benefits but the company says lasers has higher energy density and it is more precise.

These qualities are important. It allows laser transmission to deliver energy to specific devices. The overall quality reduces losses and interference of energy. The innovation can significantly increase mobile or remote electronics life time.

“We are delighted to add lasers to our collection of wireless power transfer technologies,” Rishi said. “The ability to transmit focused energy over long distances will have broad appeal across several applications.”

A sustainable energy play

Prime Movr has teams in India and the US. The company is constantly updating itself and working to position itself as a renewable energy company. Their objective is to reduce dependence on conventional power sources by focusing on wireless power and energy harvesting which produces less carbon wastage.

It is true that large laser power grids may be years ahead. Prime Movr’s work shows that smaller, everyday devices can be as important for daily lives of commoners. It can change how remote devices are powered in different industries.