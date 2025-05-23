What makes Kapkapiii really click is that it knows exactly what it is. It’s not here to give you a life lesson. It’s here to give you two hours of pure, ridiculous, ghost-filled fun — and honestly, we need more movies like that.

Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Writers: Kumar Priyadarshi & Saurabh Anand

Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Sonia Rathee, Abhishek Kumar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Manmeet Kaur

Duration: 138 mins

Rating – 4

There are some movies that want to scare you. Some that want to make you laugh. And then there’s Kapkapiii — a movie that wants to do both, often at the exact same time, and somehow…it pulls it off.

Set in a regular flat with a not-so-regular bunch of jobless friends, Kapkapiii is the kind of film that doesn’t take itself too seriously — and that’s exactly what makes it so much fun. It’s messy, loud, spooky, and somehow very relatable. Because let’s be honest: if we were bored, broke, and stuck with our besties, wouldn’t we also end up accidentally summoning a ghost?

The plot? Six guys living together in a rented flat decide to play around with an Ouija board. Only, because they’re broke and very desi, they use a carrom board instead. What starts as a joke (with a made-up ghost called “Anamika”) quickly gets real when the glass starts moving by itself and the answers stop being funny.

Now imagine trying to live your normal broke-boy life while a ghost starts wrecking your house. Add in nosy neighbours, two girls upstairs who may or may not have crushes on them, and Tusshar Kapoor dropping in as the world’s most confused houseguest, and you’ve got absolute mayhem.

Shreyas Talpade as Manu is perfect — the guy who tries to be in control but never actually is. The rest of the gang, from the tea-seller to the failed commode entrepreneur (yes, really), each bring their own brand of madness. And Tusshar? He’s the cherry on top — deadpan, weirdly wise, and always one step behind on what the hell is going on.

And here’s the best part: the scares actually work. They’re not the over-the-top, scream-in-your-face kind. They creep up on you, right between a punchline and a bad decision. One minute you’re laughing, and the next you’re like, “Wait. Did that curtain just move?”

The writing is clever, the jokes land (without being cringy), and the group dynamics feel real. It’s got that classic “bachelors sharing a flat” vibe — mismatched plates, unpaid bills, and random people always dropping by. The kind of chaos that makes total sense if you’ve ever lived away from home.

What makes Kapkapiii really click is that it knows exactly what it is. It’s not here to give you a life lesson. It’s here to give you two hours of pure, ridiculous, ghost-filled fun — and honestly, we need more movies like that.

It’s also worth mentioning this is the last film directed by Sangeeth Sivan, who sadly passed away after completing it. There’s something really touching about how full of life and laughter this movie feels — like one final madcap adventure he left for us to enjoy.

So, is Kapkapiii perfect? Nope. Is it entertaining as hell? YES. It’s got heart, haunted hijinks, and jokes that’ll make you snort.

Watch it with your friends. Or your siblings. Or anyone who’s ever thought using a carrom board to summon spirits was a good idea.

Just maybe... keep a night light on.