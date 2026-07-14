Jashn Golf Estate vs. The Camellias: Redefining Luxury Living Through Experience, Exclusivity and Exceptional Value

In the past few years, the names of a few select individuals have become synonymous with India’s ultra-luxury residential market. However, The Camellias in Gurugram tops all lists, housing the homes of some of the most famous industrialists, business leaders, entrepreneurs and celebrities in India, thus making The Camellias the best-known residential premium development in India. With an emphasis on lifestyle, architecture, wellness and exclusivity, The Camellias has become the yardstick for premium residential living.

Today, however, the narrative of luxury housing is expanding beyond the metropolitan cities, where a new generation is looking for cities that promise world-class living devoid of the congestion, density and high acquisition cost that is expensive turf in metro cities. Jashn Golf Estate in Lucknow is one such development which is set to redefine luxury across one of India’s fastest growing Tier-II towns.

A major distinguishing factor between the two projects is their pricing structure. The Camellias are luxury residences at high price tags, beating the time-honored, prestigious residents away with as low as ₹70 crore and above ₹150 crore in the resale market, making it one of the most expensive residential addresses in India. Jashn Golf Estate offers blades of golf facing residences from ₹12 crore, a bargain compared to Gurugram's most expensive residential address with an ultra-premium lifestyle, almost paying one-sixth the cost.

Because today, luxuries aren´t measured by price alone.

People today evaluate residential communities and their amenities – quality of everyday living, wellness infrastructure, privacy and open spaces, and well curated amenities. At present, Jashn Golf Estate is an ecosystem that could match the vision of India’s best residential projects.

Covering a total area of 18 acres at the core of Sushant Golf City, Jashn Golf Estate is a low-density golf-facing community envisioned to house ultra-luxury 4.99 BHK and 5.99 BHK homes with an emphasis on space, design and lifestyle.

New Residents are entitled to use the city of Lucknow’s biggest 66,000 sq. ft. Clubhouse which is equipped with premium wellness amenities, including Spa, Cryotherapy, Salt Therapy, Yoga Studios, Pilates Centres, Infinity Swimming Pool, Private Theatre, Business Centre, Restaurants and multiple Recreational Areas.

Floating padel courts, landscaped gardens, meditation lawns, musical fountains, natural ponds and mini golf facilities bring the outdoor experience to a whole new level, and epitomise a resort-like lifestyle that is rarely associated with residential developments in Tier-II India.

In every home luxury exists in every small detail. Fully integrated modular kitchen, private jacuzzis, spacious balconies, smart home automation, servant accommodation, superior bathrooms with DGU insulated windows and 100 per cent power backup all combine to give a contemporary international standard living experience designed especially for the modern family.

The Camellias has always been acclaimed for being a forerunner to India’s wellness-centred luxury complex with its world class clubhouse, exclusive social spaces, sports facilities and meticulously curated landscape design. Jashn Golf Estate mirrors this ethos of consciousness, recreation and community living, aiming to brings these to the next level, and on a scale accessible to a larger demographic of India’s luxury home-buyers.

Another major differentiator is the quality of life offered by the city in the vicinity. While Gurugram remains the corporate capital of the country, its residents still get to deal with traffic congestion, rampant urban overcrowding and sky high estate rates. Lucknow, with its rapidly growing infrastructure, is far better with regard to this aspect. The city is less populous, has plenty of green space and allows for a more balanced urban feel. With investments in health care, education, connectivity and corporate real estate, it has become an attractive channel for end-users and long term investors.

The Jashn Golf Estate master plan incorporates rainwater harvesting, automatic irrigation, mature tree plantations, ambient façade lighting, three-tier security and open spaces, in the name of environmentally friendly residential estates.

The comparison between Jashn Golf Estate and The Camellias isn’t an attempt to copy one project over in another city. It could well be an indicator of a bigger change underway in India’s luxury housing sector: Premium house hunters aren’t looking only for metropolitan provenance – they want wellness, privacy, space and long-term value.

For those buyers who want an internationally inspired luxury lifestyle without taking on the colossal acquisition costs that come with India’s liveliest and most expensive metropolitan realities, Jashn Golf Estate is the perfect opportunity, showing that world-class amenities, golf-facing living, architectural brilliance, and resort-style experiences can be experienced no longer limited to their usual metropolitan homes.

In India’s high-end residential developments, one such example is the Jashn Golf Estate. These developments in India offer more than just premium homes. They present a new standard for emerging India.

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