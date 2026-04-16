Jas Kalra and the Work of Providing Long-Term Care for India’s Abandoned

Beyond the construction dust and the highway noise, there are two installations covertly located on the outskirts of Gurugram, at Bandhwari and Mandawar. Inside, over 1300 people are living out their final years or final days in the care of people they had never met before arriving. Most of them came without papers. Some were found collapsed on roadsides. Others simply appeared at the gates one morning. Almost none have family who come looking for them.

For the people inside, it may be the last place that will ever know their name.

Shri Ravi Kalra never intended to create an institution. He was a social activist in Gurugram who, at some point in 2008, began doing something simple: when he found people abandoned in the National Capital Region, he took them to a safe place. One man, then the other. Gradually what started as the instinct of a single man became a bed, a kitchen, a doctor and a staff, a complete residential system, providing these things: housing, food, medical attention and daily assistance, all without charge.

He ran it until he couldn't. When Shri Ravi Kalra died in 2021, his son Jas Kalra took over as president. Jas has been managing the day-to-day ever since, coordinating rescues, arranging medical care, and keeping both facilities running. It is not a small inheritance.

What makes the foundation unusual isn't its size, though the size is remarkable. It's the open-endedness of the commitment. There's no discharge date, no case closure, no point at which a resident is told their time is up. People who arrive with dementia, severe mental illness, or simply no one left in the world are cared for as long as they need, which, for many, means until they die. And when that happens, the foundation shows up for that too. Jas Kalra has alone conducted last rites of 3000 and the organisation has done 12500+ cremations whose families never came and whose deaths would otherwise have passed without ceremony. The people who run it call this basic dignity. Others have started to call it something worth paying attention to.

The need isn't shrinking. Across India, the quiet architecture of family care, grandparents absorbed into joint households, elders looked after by children who stayed close, is under pressure it hasn't faced before. Cities pull younger generations away. Nuclear households become the norm. The extended family, which was never a policy but always a safety net, is thinning. The people who fall through that net are ending up somewhere, and increasingly, places like this are where.

Keeping something like this running is genuinely hard. Residential care at this scale doesn't have off-seasons. Medical needs don't pause for funding gaps. The staff, the infrastructure, the supply chains for food and medicine, all of it has to keep moving, every day, regardless of what's happening with donations or attention cycles. It's a different kind of challenge from organising a relief camp or running a one-time drive. The obligations compound.

The Earth Saviours Foundation has, so far, chosen not to put a ceiling on those obligations. In a welfare landscape where most programmes are designed around exits, that's a quiet but significant choice. The people running it don't appear to be reconsidering it.