New Delhi — Cyber Kushti 2026, a national hackathon on cybersecurity organized by the ISAC Foundation with the help of Zscaler, came to a close on November 17 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. A total of seven teams consisting of 21 members competed for the two-day finale.

Cyber Kushti 2026 was held as the parallel technical track for the third National Conference on Cyber Security, Digital Forensics and Intelligence. The conference was hosted by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The theme of the conference is "Cyber Secure Bharat: Fortifying India’s Digital Future".

The participants were required to scrutinize the security assessment provided by artificial intelligence and take a decision on actions to be taken. There were three phases in the hackathon – Review, Attack, and Defend.

After the launch of the hackathon on August 15, a total of 1,031 teams registered for the hackathon. Of the total number, 921 teams consisting of 2,763 members participated in the first round. Out of the total number, 99 teams comprising 297 members progressed to the second round.

Zscaler funded preparatory workshops, helped create a dedicated beneficiary category for government colleges and supported the sharing of competition outcomes with CERT-In.

Ghost Protocol Wins the Final

Team Ghost Protocol took first place. Its members were Vishal Yadav, Sonu Kumar and Gaurav Pathak. Team Null Exception, represented by Lav Kumar Vishwakarma and Ranjeet Prasad, finished second.

Team GR1T placed third. Its members, Keerti Ranjan Das, Sumit Chakraborty and Anshu Prakash, are third-year B.Tech students at Rashtriya Raksha University. Team Cybertron, whose members came from an arts background, received a consolation award.

Training for Participants

All 2,763 first-round participants are set to receive training under the Cyber Crime Intervention Officer (CCIO) and Certified Professional Ethics at Workplace (CPEW) programmes.

Participants who reached the second round will also receive NSD Certified Basics in AI (NCBAI) training. The 21 finalists will receive NSD Certified Basics in Information Security (NCBIS) training. The top three teams and Team Cybertron are eligible for NSD Certified DevSecOps training.

The organisers put the combined value of cash prizes and in-kind benefits at about ₹3.65 crore.

Group Captain Pola Aanand Naidu (Retd.) of the ISAC Foundation said the competition was designed to test how participants judged the findings generated by AI.

“AI can generate a security assessment in seconds. What it cannot do is decide whether that assessment is right, or what to do about it. That judgment is what Cyber Kushti tested,” he said.

Naidu also acknowledged Zscaler’s support and NIELIT’s role in providing a national platform for the competition. NIELIT Director General Prof. (Dr.) M. M. Tripathi emphasised the need to train more professionals in cybersecurity and emerging technologies

About ISAC Foundation

The ISAC Foundation is a Section 8 not-for-profit organisation that works on cybersecurity training, research and collaboration between public and private institutions. It operates the National Security Database (NSD), which focuses on cybersecurity skills and professional training.