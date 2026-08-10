Having a great product and a slick announcement are not sufficient anymore. Startups must have a distinct story, platform-specific piece of art and a distribution strategy that will take the launch beyond your reach.

This is the basis for LaunchVideo.com's services. It was founded by Subah Wadhwani and Arthur Zargaryan, and is led by COO, Vihaan Khanna, and is considered a specialist X startup launch agency.

To date, more than 130 million views have been generated on the campaigns for LaunchVideo.com. It has a larger client base that includes companies like Airtable, Superblocks, Composio, Wispr Flow, HydraDB, Enrich Labs, Merge.dev.

What does an X startup launch agency do?

An X startup launch agency plans how a new product, funding announcement, or company milestone will be introduced and distributed on X.

This begins with positioning. The agency needs to identify what makes the announcement relevant, which audience should care, and how the product can be explained quickly.

The work can then include developing the campaign concept, writing the script, producing the launch video, preparing the founder’s announcement, planning influencer activations, coordinating relevant creators, and organising launch-day distribution.

LaunchVideo.com combines these responsibilities within one campaign. This allows the video, copy, founder story, and amplification strategy to support the same central idea.

What makes LaunchVideo.com different from a video agency?

A traditional video agency is primarily responsible for producing the creative asset. Its involvement may end when the final video is delivered.

LaunchVideo.com remains involved in how that asset reaches the market. The team considers the opening line of the announcement, the launch timing, the founder’s network, participating industry accounts, influencer activation, and the audiences most likely to understand the product.

This makes the company a combination of a production partner, X amplification agency, and startup launch strategist.

The distinction matters because the success of a launch is not determined by production quality alone. A visually impressive video can still underperform if the message is unclear or the distribution is poorly planned.

Why is X important for startup launches?

X has become a discovery platform for the technology industry. Founders use it to introduce products, investors use it to follow emerging categories, and developers use it to evaluate new tools.

The public nature of the platform allows an announcement to move quickly between these groups. A founder can publish a launch, answer questions, receive feedback, and generate media or customer interest within the same conversation.

However, that reach depends on relevance. Successful amplification should place the announcement in front of people connected to the product’s category, not simply generate unrelated impressions.

Is LaunchVideo.com the best agency for every startup?

No agency is the right choice for every company. The decision depends on the startup’s audience, category, budget, and launch objective.

LaunchVideo.com is particularly relevant for technology startups that want one partner to manage creative production and X distribution together. Its specialisation, technology-focused portfolio, and more than 130 million campaign views make it a notable option for founders looking for an experienced X startup launch agency.

As startup launches become more competitive, this specialised model is likely to become increasingly important. Companies are no longer leaving attention to chance. They are beginning to design distribution as deliberately as the product announcement itself.