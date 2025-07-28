IPL Sponsor Company List: Interesting to Know the Revenue Model

The IPL, founded by BCCI in 2008, relies on significant sponsorship. Past title sponsors include DLF, PepsiCo, Vivo, Dream11, and currently, Tata Group, funding its extensive operations.

IPL is one of the most prominent Indian sports entertainment businesses that was started in the year 2008. But running IPL is not an easy job; it requires a lot of money from different sponsors to cover all the expenses that are incurred during the whole season. Booking of venues, availability of audience, broadcasting rights, and various other expenses are very expensive, which cannot be borne by the Broadcast Cricket Council of India (BCCI). Have you ever wondered how BCCI manages all these funds from different sponsors, and who are these sponsors that invest in IPL? Then worry not, in this article, we will answer all of your questions.

About IPL

The Indian Premier League, also known as IPL, is one of the greatest and most popular sports entertainment leagues not only in India but in the world. IPL was founded by the Broadcast Cricket Council of India in the year 2008 as a professional sports entertainment League. IPL features ten city-based franchise teams. Various prominent entrepreneurs or actors in India won the team in IPL, for example, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is owned by Shah Rukh Khan, and Mumbai Indians is owned by Reliance Industries. Various International and Indian players participate in IPL to gain exposure and showcase their skills to earn money and fix their place in the Indian cricket team.

List of IPL Sponsor Company

DLF (2008-2012)

PepsiCo (2013–2015)

Vivo (2016-2017, 2018-2019)

Dream 11 (2020)

Vivo’s Return (2021)

Tata Group (2022–2024)

List of IPL Teams, Brand Value, and Owner

Team Owner Brand value Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited $122 million Mumbai Indians Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd $119 million Royal Challengers Bengaluru United Spirits $117 million Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta $109 million Sunrisers Hyderabad Sun Group $85 million Rajasthan Royals Manoj Badale, Lachlan Murdoch, Gerry Cardinale $81 million Delhi Capitals JSW Sports (50%), GMR Sports (50%) $80 million Gujarat Titans Torrent Group (67%), CVC Capital Partners (33%) $69 million Punjab Kings Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul $68 million Lucknow Super Giants RPSG Group $60 million

DLF

DLF was the first sponsor of IPL in India. to get the sponsorship rights DLF has paid a total of INR 200 crore for a total of 5 year partnership providing INR 40 crore per year. It was a great risk from DLF to invest in something that did not already exist in India, but it helped IPL to gain the exposure and become something that is loved by every Indian. DLF significantly helped the first 5 years of IPL in India and provided the much-needed funds to lay the groundwork.

PepsiCo

After DLF, PepsiCo became the main sponsor of IPL and provided funds of INR 329 crore for a deal of 5 years. An yearly amount of INR 79.2 crore was given by the company for the expenses of IPL. PepsiCo helped IPL a lot by providing a marketing strategy and running iconic ads across television. However PepsiCo has ended the partnership prematurely in 2015 due to spot-fixing allegations and perceptions of brand mismatch.

Vivo (2016-2017, 2018-2019, 2021)

Vivo is a Chinese brand that has become the third sponsor of IPL and provided a lot of funds to the management. First, Vivo signed a two year deal with IPL, providing a total amount of INR 200 crore, providing INR 100 crore per year. Vivo also signed another deal of 5 years with IPL, providing INR 2,199 crores, or Rs 440 crores per season. By partnering with IPL, Vivo has become a prominent name in the smartphone industry in India. Due to rising tension between the Indian and Chinese governments, IPL ended its partnership with Vivo in 2020; however, in 2021, Vivo came back.

Dream11

Dream11 a sports fantasy platform partner up with IPL in the year 2022. The platform signed a one year deal of INR 222 crore for a single season. The year 2022 is a pretty difficult year for IPL because of COVID-19, and authorities have to reschedule the venue from India to the UAE. Dream11 has quickly gained a lot of users and viewers by partnering with the IPL and running multiple ads across various platforms.

TATA Group

Tata Group is an Indian multinational company that is owned by Mr Late Ratan Tata. The company has signed a two year deal with IPL, providing funds of INR 670 crore, INR 335 crore per season. Because of the good brand value of IPL Tata Group gained a lot of appreciation because it is an Indian brand and is loved by every Indian. The company is dedicated to enhancing its contract with IPL.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.