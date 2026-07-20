IP Man Of India Deepak Choudhary Secures EEMA President Candidature For 2026–2028 Term

Being one of the renowned pioneers of the events industry in India, he has been acknowledged for his contribution in the growth of the events and intellectual property (IP) ecosystem of the country. Over the years, he has cultivated significant connections in the industry as well as within government agencies and policy makers to help nurture collaborations for the benefit of the events and entertainment industry. EEMA is India’s leading apex non-profit organization which represents professionals and organizations in events, experiential marketing, entertainment, MICE, weddings, and much more.

After the success of 17th WOW Awards Asia which was inaugurated by Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deepak Choudhary along with the other promoters is launching the Bhavan’s College MSEED campus on August 1st, 2026. With this move, Choudhary would be making history as the campus would offer accredited Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree Programs in Event Management from the University of Mumbai. The launch ceremony would see the presence of a senior Government Minister who will be recognizing this talent pipeline program by destroying the traditional textbook learning system by giving a high-stake training ground to the students where they can work directly back-stage and on the technical side.

Recognized throughout the sub-continent as the ‘IP Man of India’, Deepak Choudhary is a notable corporate architect and serial entrepreneur who has been working for more than two decades to bring structure and IP in the otherwise fragmented event industry. His wide-ranging enterprise portfolio includes professional education, B2B media, commercial IP development and international live events promotion. All these efforts have always been geared towards building institutional value and integrating markets of South Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

He started the industry’s infrastructure development journey by founding the Event Management Development Institute to make structured vocational training in the year 2002. He has then co-founded the International Institute of Sports Management along with former international cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni. This has helped him create a structured academic pipeline for the profession of sports management in India. Later in 2007, he co-founded EVENTFAQS Media which is India’s leading B2B experiential publication. It has now grown into the Gulf region too for trade intelligence and cross market corporate partnerships, establishing high credibility industry benchmarking systems like Shows of India and the WOW Awards Asia.

Prior to his current ventures, Choudhary has worked for 9 years as the Founder and Director of Event Capital. During his tenure there, he has always concentrated on making money from proprietary assets rather than organizing one off events. This has resulted in the creation of some notable commercial platforms like the Windmill Festival, Edutainment Show, Big Boyz Toys, Indian Gaming Expo and the Bollywood Music Project. To service the entertainment commerce landscape, he has at the same time integrated vertical supply chains via DoReMi which is professional artist representation platform creating structured business relationship between independent talents, corporate brands and live platforms.

Now as the Founder and Director of EVA Live, Choudhary has been promoting the commercial ticketed entertainment landscape of India and Middle East by institutionalizing large format live touring. This company has been delivering high production operation services for elite global and regional artists like Bryan Adams, Enrique Iglesias, DJ Tiesto, Russell Peters, Radhika Das, Snarky Puppy, A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jubin Nautiyal, Gurudas Maan, Atif Aslam, and Prateek Kuhad.

In addition to this, Choudhary has also been instrumental in driving the formation of the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC) launched by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in July 2025. Created as a one-stop window facilitation mechanism, the LEDC is helping in creating a standardized ecosystem for large scale concerts, festivals, and cultural events to accelerate the emerging concert economy in the country. Thus, initiatives like MSEED, EVA Live and LEDC reflect the broader vision of Choudhary to develop the required talent, infrastructure and policy frameworks to make India a global hub for the live entertainment industry.