Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'
Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...
Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo
Pakistani politician slams Dhurandhar for 'unlaw' usage of Benazir Bhutto's images, says film is 'disgraceful attempt to...'
Jasprit Bumrah scripts history in IND vs SA 1st T20I, becomes only Indian pacer to...
Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details
Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Highlights: IND bowlers decimate Proteas batting lineup, Men in Blue win by 101 runs in Cuttack
INSIGHTS
Cancer involves abnormal cell growth and invasion; its treatment uses personalized plans combining surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and cutting-edge targeted and immunotherapies for enhanced survivorship.
One of the most complicated and difficult diseases that are known to medicine is cancer. It is caused by the emergence of uncontrollable growth of abnormal cells in the body and their increase in size to invade the nearby tissues or organs. As opposed to the normal cells, which grow, divide and die in a controlled mechanism, cancer cells keep dividing even when they are not required, creating tumors or invading the blood and lymph systems.
What Causes Cancer?
There is no single cause of cancer. Rather it is a product of genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. A few of the most prevalent causes and risk factors are:
Although these risk factors are the key factors, one should always bear in mind that the cancer might be developed in people who do not have any specific reason to make it possible, this is why the regular medical check-ups are crucial.
Common Types of Cancer
Cancer has more than 100 types that are classified according to their location of origin in the body. The most popular ones are:
The behaviour of every type of cancer is different and the results of treatment are determined by factors like the way of early detection, the stage of cancer and its overall health status.
How Cancer Is Diagnosed
Early diagnosis is critical to increasing the chances of survival of cancer. The diagnosis usually entails a number of steps, which include:
In Liv Hospital the use of multidisciplinary teams and advanced diagnostic tools are integrated to promote early and accurate diagnosis of cancer.
The Contemporary treatment of cancer
The treatment of cancer has changed significantly during the last decades. The patients at the Liv Hospital’s Cancer Center are treated using personalized treatment plans along with the latest medical technologies and evidence-based treatment. The main approaches include:
Liv Hospital implements these therapies with the help of a multidisciplinary oncology board where specialists in surgery, radiology, pathology, and medical oncology will co-ordinate and create the most efficient and least invasive treatment program to each patient.
Creative Cancer Care in Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital is also one of the most prominent facilities in Turkey that provides an extensive service of cancer treatment. With a focus on patient-centered care, the hospital integrates innovative medical technologies, including robotic surgery, molecular diagnostics, and precision oncology, with the most advanced medical technologies. The international patients have access to the best in the world facilities, English-speaking medical team and tailor-made care programs during their treatment process.
The strategy of the hospital is anchored on three major pillars:
Regardless of the patient being their local or international clients, Oncology Department at Liv Hospital is determined to provide innovative, ethical, and evidence-based cancer treatment.
Living Beyond Cancer: Survivorship Quality of Life
It is not only surviving cancer but recovering health, confidence and emotional wellbeing. The rehabilitation programs at Liv Hospital are offered to patients after the treatment to control the long-term side effects and to resume the active life. These programs can involve physiotherapy, mental support and nutrition to enhance recovery and general wellness.
Additionally, the hospital upholds cancer prevention and awareness in the community by organizing regular public health programs, free screening programs, and risk factor modification education. Such preventive measures are important to minimize the rates of cancer and enhance the survival in the long term.
Innovation, Compassion, Opportunity
Millions of people around the globe are impacted by cancer, however, with scientific progress and early detection methods, an increasing number of patients can dedicate longer and healthier lifespans after diagnosis. Organizations such as Liv Hospital are on the forefront of transforming lives by being innovative, compassionate, and caring. It may be the diagnosis, treatment or continued care but in whichever case, Liv Hospital gives the patients all the opportunities to conquer cancer and regain their quality of life.
Disclaimer:
This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.