Institutional failure, broken dreams and aspiration

A student preparing for NEET, IIT-JEE, or a government job is not carrying a personal ambition alone. These aspirations are shared by entire families. Parents invest their savings, time, and emotional energy to create the right environment.

Is this the new normal? In India, competitive exams are not just tests; they are life-defining events. A student preparing for NEET, IIT-JEE, or a government job is not carrying a personal ambition alone. These aspirations are shared by entire families. Parents invest their savings, time, and emotional energy to create the right environment. I have seen families reorganise their entire lives when parents travel 70–80 kilometres daily, households cutting down on basic comforts just to ensure their child gets a fair chance. For these families, success is not luck; it is the result of years of discipline, sacrifice, and belief. When 22 lakh students and their families are left anxious, angry, and exhausted, one question rises above everything else: what was their fault?

I can only imagine the students' fear a little bit because of my own experience. Almost a decade ago, I was one of those aspirants. I went to Sikar, then an emerging hub for coaching centers. The journey was intense constant pressure, self-doubt, slow progress, and the weight of expectations. But there was also something steady beneath it all, trust in the system.

No matter how tough the preparation was, we believed that the exam itself would be fair. Once you walked out of the exam hall, there was a sense of closure. Relief was not just about finishing the paper, it was about knowing that your effort had been tested honestly, and whatever came next would at least be just. That certainty no longer exists. Today, students are not only battling competition they are battling uncertainty created by the system itself. Paper leaks, cancellations, and re-examinations have introduced a new kind of anxiety, one that no amount of preparation can address. It is not about how much you study anymore; it is about whether the system will hold. This shift is critical. Earlier, stress came from within the process. Now, it comes from outside it completely beyond the student’s control.

When a re-examination is announced, it is often treated as a corrective measure. But in reality, it multiplies the damage. A student does not simply reappear for an exam. They must rebuild mental focus, regain momentum, and relieve months, sometimes years of pressure. Families must once again mobilise the same financial and emotional resources. The exhaustion is not just academic; it is psychological.

And the question deepens: is their only mistake trusting the system? If this were limited to one exam, it could still be seen as an exception. But it is not. Consider the Rajasthan SI exam of 2021. Candidates who cleared the exam, completed training, and moved forward with their lives are now being pushed back to square one after five years. These are not aspirants waiting for an opportunity; these are individuals who have already earned it. For them, the loss is far greater. Nearly a decade of effort has been invalidated. They are now expected to restart a process they had already completed, despite no fault of their own.

At first glance, NEET aspirants and Rajasthan SI candidates seem like separate cases, one at the beginning of the journey, the other well past it. Whether it is a student preparing for their first major exam or someone who has already built a career around it, the result is identical: their effort is rendered uncertain, and their trust is broken. This is no longer about isolated failures or administrative lapses. It signals a deeper structural problem, one where accountability is weak, but expectations from students remain unchanged. We continue to demand resilience, discipline, and patience from young people. Yet, the system they depend on struggles to guarantee even basic fairness.

These two stories are not exceptions; they are warnings. If students begin to believe that outcomes depend not just on effort but on systemic unpredictability, the entire foundation of merit collapses. Aspirations lose meaning when fairness is no longer assured. So the question is no longer just “what was their fault?”The more urgent question is: how long can a system sustain itself when those who trust it the most are the ones paying the highest price?