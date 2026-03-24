Inside Simran Sawhney’s character-driven approach to cinematography

Award-winning cinematographer Simran Sawhney creates character-driven visual narratives, utilizing both digital and 35mm formats for acclaimed films like Behind the Mask.

Cinematographer Simran Sawhney has built a cross-continental body of work with films screening across global film circuits. Her work is marked by an instinctive visual sensibility and character-driven approach to visual storytelling.

Among her recent work, Behind the Mask, supported by the Amazon Studios Innovation Storytelling Grant, stands out for its restrained visual language and its focus on performance within a large scale setting. Shot at the Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on the Sony Venice with Cooke S4 and Cooke Anamorphic/i SF 1.8x.

She says, " For me the starting point is the character." “Once you understand what the character is feeling in a scene the visual preferences starts taking shape. The camera should not feel like it is being imposed on the story but rather it should feel like that the camera exists within the world.”

Behind the Mask premiered at the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The film drew attention for its visual style and emotionally grounded cinematography. The film was also shown at the AFI Fest and is currently available on Short Film Wire at the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Market.

In her early career, Sawhney’s films Knock and The Patricias received accolades from the film circuit. Knock world premiered at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival. Another film of her The Patricias was a semi-finalist at the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival. It has earned her Honorable Mention at the NATAS Awards for her outstanding cinematography.

“Watching films with an audience is a great way of learning. What plays, what doesn’t, where people lean in or drop off. Cinema is a shared experience. You’re trying to connect to something universal”

Before moving into film, Sawhney worked extensively in photography and photojournalism, publishing two photography books early on before transitioning into films. That experience continues to influence her work on set.

“I’ve always had interest in photography. I tend to look out for framing and negative space. What you include, what you leave out. A lot can be diverged through framing and how you compose the image."

She notes, “There’s no formula for lighting. It has to be dependent on the characters, how they occupy the space and what they’re feeling at that point in the story affects how you light it.”

Alongside Behind the Mask, one of her recent project Tangled was shot on 35mm, showing her interest in working across formats.

“There’s no reason to decide on a format too early. The format should be selected according to the story. Every decision whether it’s analog film or digital film shapes the film. The base line is that you have to stay open until the intent is clear."

Tangled has received recognition on the film circuit. It has won the Best Cinematography at the Delhi Shorts International Film Festival. The film is also going to be featured at the Phoenix Film Festival as well as the 74th Columbus International Film + Animation Festival. Tangled was also selected for the Sounds of Silent Film Festival in Chicago, where only ten films were chosen to be a part of this year’s showcase.

These selections speak for Simran Sawhney’s work and how much recognition it has in the international film festival circuit. Simran Sawhney’s cinematography continues to inspire. She has mastered the art of character driven storytelling, opening up a new horizon for cinematography and storytelling.