New Delhi-based Jungle Safari India, led by Abhishek Sinha, provides professionally managed, legally compliant wildlife safari facilitation across India’s premier national parks.

Jungle Safari India is a private wildlife tour and travel service provider. It is based in New Delhi, India. The primary business of the company is to assist safari tourists in planning and organizing their wildlife safaris in a proper and legal manner. Jungle Safari India is a company that specializes in wildlife tourism. It is a professionally managed safari service provider. It operates in the wildlife tourism segment. Jungle Safari India is an initiative of Abhishek Sinha.

The company formally started its business operations in December 2020. The company is registered as a private proprietorship under Indian law. Jungle Safari India is an independent company in the Indian travel industry and conducts its operations as a private entity in the travel sector.

It functions as per the official norms and regulations that are made by the government authorities for the purpose of wildlife tourism in India. The company adheres to all the rules created by the forest departments while helping tourists to book their safaris and other associated services.

Founder And Leadership – Abhishek Sinha

Abhishek Sinha is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jungle Safari India. He is in charge of managing the entire operation of the company. His duties include organizing the safari, coordinating with hotels and resorts near the national parks, and ensuring that all safari bookings are processed properly and on time. Abhishek Sinha personally oversees the important steps of the operations.

He ensures that the requests for booking safaris are made within the required timeframes. He also verifies that the clients obtain the right and latest information regarding the schedules of the safaris, rules of the parks, and requirements for documents. During his time as the CEO, Jungle Safari India has a systematic process from the initial inquiry of the travel to the final safari drive in the park.

Abhishek Sinha is a strong supporter of responsible wildlife tourism. According to him, being responsible is not a choice but a necessity. It is an important part of business policy. JSI practices tourism that supports conservation and preserves natural habitats. The aim is to ensure that wildlife tourism and conservation coexist without harming the forests and the animals.

Legal Status And Government Relationship

Jungle Safari India is an independent private travel business that provides travel services independently of any governmental entity. Jungle Safari India's primary function is that of a third party safari facilitator responsible for assisting travelers in securing their safari reservations via the appropriate government web sites.

Safari permits are the sole responsibility of the respective government forests to provide the necessary permits to travel in a particular area.

Not only does this independent travel agency guide customers in using government systems to create their reservations, but it also assists them in completing the documentation for these systems (e.g., documentation required when submitting your application, completing forms required when filling out the booking forms, etc.).

However, even though Jungle Safari India provides support to travelers using government systems, the final reservation will always be subject to the approval of the applicable government systems, the availability of safari permits and the confirmation by the appropriate government department.

Jungle Safari India adheres to specific rules and regulations for each national park. Rules and regulations include: booking through operators, limits on the number of guests permitted per trip and rules regarding the length of visits, etc. The company explicitly indicates to customers that Jungle Safari India is a private entity, not a government agency. This clarification provides customers with a clear understanding of the exact role of Jungle Safari India, enabling them to make an informed decision regarding payment or booking location.

Safari Booking And Permit Help

With full support for booking a wildlife safari in the famous national parks of India, Jungle Safari has both Gypsy and Canter safari services available according to those laws of the respective national parks. Gypsy safari is performed using a small open vehicle, allowing for a maximum of six tourists at a time.

This makes Gypsy safari an excellent choice for people who want to experience less crowding. Canter safari is performed using larger vehicles that can accommodate more tourists. The availability of Gypsy and Canter safaris will depend entirely on the rules of the respective national park.

Safari permits in most national parks are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. By booking your safari early, you may increase your chance of receiving confirmation on your safari permit. When making your reservation for a safari permit, the tourist will be required to provide adequate identification for themselves (i.e., passport or other government-issued identification). The park authorities’ systems allow the assignment of safari zones for those who have received safari permits. All safari permits will have fixed safari times based on the corresponding season and daylight hours; these times cannot be altered after they have been issued.

Safari Bookings for National Parks of India

Jungle Safari India provides assistance in booking safaris for numerous Indian Wildlife Reserves. The Wildlife Reserves of India are located in several different states across the country and vary from state-to-state in their types of terrains and types of wildlife.

North India

In North India, Jungle Safari India provides assistance in booking safaris for two national parks: Jim Corbett National Park and Ranthombore National Park. Jim Corbett National Park, located in the state of Uttarakhand, is well-known for its forested areas, river areas, and various species of wildlife. Ranthombore National Park, located in the state of Rajasthan, is well-known for its tigers and the ancient fort located within the confines of the park.

Central India

In Central India, Jungle Safari India provides services for Kanha National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Pench National Park, Panna National Park, Satpura National Park, and Kuno National Park. These national parks are famous for their tiger population, forests, grasslands, and biodiversity. Every national park has its own rules and regulations, safari timing, entry points, and zones. Jungle Safari India follows the respective booking procedures of each national park.

West and East India

western region of India features Gir National Park, known for being the only place in the world that is home to Asiatic lions. Jungle Safari India has a wild safari service provided within this national park.

Kaziranga National Park located in Assam is found in the eastern region of India where there are many one-horned rhinoceroses within the park. In addition to its rhinoceros population, the national park also has abundant types of grassland and wetlands, thus creating habitat for many other species including birds and animals.

South India

Jungle Safari India provides safari support for visitors to Nagarahole National Park, Bandipur National Park and Periyar National Park, which are all in Karnataka and Kerala, South India. These national parks are recognized for their lush forests, large populations of elephants, as well as their rich diversity of flora and fauna.

The inclusion of national parks in North, Central, West, East, and South India allows Jungle Safari India to provide an opportunity for travelers to have a variety of wildlife habitat experiences with one company. Jungle Safari India is cost-effective to travelers because it operates throughout a wide geographic area, allowing travelers to easily plan their trips if they want to visit several national parks on their trip.

Coordination of Safari Arrangements on-ground

Jungle Safari India assists customers from the moment they book a safari and never leaves their side until they are completely satisfied with their safari experience. That means coordinating the logistics of all the on-ground safari details so that everything runs smoothly.

All Safari drivers that work with Jungle Safari India are trained and skilled in navigation and local understanding of the terrain and roads within the national park system. Jungle Safari India has trained these safari drivers to know the internal road systems, know all the rules and regulations, operate their vehicles within the rules and regulations, and obey the speed limits established by each national park.

All safari vehicles are accompanied by an experienced naturalist (a nature expert) or a government-approved safari guide per park regulations. During your safari, these naturalists and guides will educate you about the behaviors of animals, forest ecosystems, and the laws regarding each national park. They will also provide you with information about conservation efforts in each national park and the biodiversity of the area.

Their job responsibilities include ensuring that all safari tourists comply with park regulations. Each national park in India has established rules for tourist behavior while within the park's boundaries. Jungle Safari India provides tourists with instructions on how to behave while in national parks such as maintaining silence, not littering, staying in vehicles while the vehicle is rolling, and following the directions of forest rangers. Safety instructions will always be provided to you before you start your safari.

Tour Packages And Accommodation Services

Jungle Safari India offers custom wildlife tour packages that reduce the hassle of planning a trip. Instead of making individual reservations for various services, customers can book a whole package. Packages typically include safari bookings, accommodation, meals, and transportation. Tourists may also have the option to request pickup and drop-off service from train stations or airports. All package arrangements are pre-planned to eliminate confusion between tourists and the providers. Some tour packages may include education on conservation and habitat benevolence.

Several independent and government-owned resorts and eco-lodges are in partnership with Jungle Safari India, which are close to national parks.

These partners are able to provide a variety of accommodation and pricing structures (budget, mid-range and luxury) in which to stay. Based on several criteria such as proximity to national parks' entry points, level of service offered, cleanliness of the establishment and compliance with tourism regulations, Jungle Safari India selects all of its partners so that its guests can choose their accommodation based on their desired comfort level and budgetary requirements. Jungle Safari India strives to provide wildlife travel without any restrictions or ambiguous information.

Customer Support and Transparency Policy Jungle Safari

India provides a complete customer service experience during the entire duration of the Safari Tour, beginning with the initial inquiry and continuing until the conclusion of the Tour. Jungle Safari India provides its customers with information on rules and regulations of the parks, the dates of the safari, the process of payment and the cancellation procedures.

If there is a change in a safari schedule as a result of an announcement from the government, inclement weather or a modification from the Park’s administration, the customer will be notified as soon as that information becomes available.

One of the guiding principles for Jungle Safari India is its commitment to transparency with the customer. As such, the company states in its promotional material that Jungle Safari India cannot guarantee a wildlife sighting. It further states that the issuance of a permit for a safari is the basis for booking a safari. Because of the clarity that it provides about being a private safari operator, Jungle Safari India can assist its customers in making responsible choices.

Under the guidance of Abhishek Sinha, Jungle Safari India remains fully compliant with the law and makes responsible tourism choices. The company is involved in organized wildlife travel services and fully adheres to the conservation laws of India.

