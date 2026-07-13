FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Inside India's Quiet Cross-Border E-Commerce Shift

Inside India's Quiet Cross-Border E-Commerce Shift

Z-Library in 2026: Latest Working Domains and Platform Updates

Z-Library in 2026: Latest Working Domains and Platform Updates

Ram Mandir News: SC Issues Notice To Centre & UP Govt On Pleas Seeking CBI Probe In Ram Mandir Theft

Ram Mandir News: SC Issues Notice To Centre & UP Govt On Pleas Seeking CBI Probe In Ram Mandir Theft

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsInsights

INSIGHTS

Inside India's Quiet Cross-Border E-Commerce Shift

Cross-border e-commerce platforms like Ubuy simplify international shopping for Indian consumers with global product access, transparent pricing, and reliable delivery.

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 07:22 PM IST

Inside India's Quiet Cross-Border E-Commerce Shift
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It was a common practice for years to purchase products that were not available in India, either by asking a friend who was travelling abroad to bring them back or by hiring a freight forwarder or dealing with import paperwork. That is gradually going online with the ease of international shopping for Indian consumers through cross-border e-commerce platforms. 

Shoppers are no longer waiting for overseas brands to set up locally. Rather, they are leveraging platforms that directly link them to foreign markets. Demand is increasing in areas where domestic supply is limited, such as electronics, beauty products, nutritional supplements, books, automotive accessories and hobby goods. 

Ubuy is founded on that concept. It connects buyers with goods from multiple international markets and provides a single platform for Indian consumers to shop. The strategy aims to address a long-standing problem in Indian retail: availability. Domestic markets continue to grow their inventories, but numerous international brands and specialty products are still available in the country only through a few importers. Cross-border platforms attempt to fill that void by allowing consumers to purchase goods from abroad without having to make the arrangements for shipping. 

The harder part comes after the sale. Every international order passes through warehouses, freight networks and customs before it reaches the buyer, which makes delivery times, shipping charges and import duties as important as the product itself. Ubuy has responded by building out international fulfilment, shipment tracking and landed-cost pricing that shows estimated shipping and duties before checkout. The aim is to reduce the most common complaint about international shopping: costs that appear only after the order is placed. 

Competition in the segment is broadening. Amazon Global makes selected international products available to Indian buyers through its marketplace, while Alibaba connects consumers and businesses with overseas merchants and manufacturers. Desertcart and other players also sell imported goods across multiple categories. Increasingly, these platforms compete on selection, fulfilment and the overall buying experience rather than on price alone, with the pitch being to help shoppers find products that rarely reach Indian shelves through conventional distribution. 

Growth will hinge on several variables. Logistics costs remain exposed to fuel prices and supply-chain disruptions, and customs rules and import duties continue to shape the final price. Customer expectations have also changed. Buyers now want the same transparency, tracking and reliability from international orders that they get from domestic platforms. 

"The companies that succeed in cross-border e-commerce will be those that make international shopping predictable," said Vaibhav Salvi, an international courier and SME export logistics specialist. "Consumers are willing to wait for imported products, but they expect clear pricing, reliable delivery and visibility throughout the journey." 

As India's online retail market matures, cross-border shopping is moving from a niche activity toward a mainstream option. Many consumers no longer buy abroad only when a product is unavailable at home. They treat international marketplaces as one more place to shop, alongside domestic ones. The opening lies in meeting that demand while absorbing the complexity of international trade. Whether the momentum holds will depend on logistics efficiency, regulatory stability and customer trust. 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    IND vs ENG: England unveil Playing XI for 1st ODI against India, star batter returns
    IND vs ENG: England unveil Playing XI for 1st ODI against India
    Has US-Iran ceasefire already collapsed? Is Trump using military pressure to force Iran to sign deal? What triggered fresh attacks?
    Has US-Iran ceasefire already collapsed? Here's what triggered fresh attacks
    Trump vows harder strike after broken deal, warns US will 'run' Strait of Hormuz; Iran responds
    Trump vows harder strike after broken deal, warns US will 'run' Strait of Hormuz
    Inside India's Quiet Cross-Border E-Commerce Shift
    Inside India's Quiet Cross-Border E-Commerce Shift
    Z-Library in 2026: Latest Working Domains and Platform Updates
    Z-Library in 2026: Latest Working Domains and Platform Updates
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
    Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
    From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
    From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
    From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement