Inside India's Quiet Cross-Border E-Commerce Shift

It was a common practice for years to purchase products that were not available in India, either by asking a friend who was travelling abroad to bring them back or by hiring a freight forwarder or dealing with import paperwork. That is gradually going online with the ease of international shopping for Indian consumers through cross-border e-commerce platforms.

Shoppers are no longer waiting for overseas brands to set up locally. Rather, they are leveraging platforms that directly link them to foreign markets. Demand is increasing in areas where domestic supply is limited, such as electronics, beauty products, nutritional supplements, books, automotive accessories and hobby goods.

Ubuy is founded on that concept. It connects buyers with goods from multiple international markets and provides a single platform for Indian consumers to shop. The strategy aims to address a long-standing problem in Indian retail: availability. Domestic markets continue to grow their inventories, but numerous international brands and specialty products are still available in the country only through a few importers. Cross-border platforms attempt to fill that void by allowing consumers to purchase goods from abroad without having to make the arrangements for shipping.

The harder part comes after the sale. Every international order passes through warehouses, freight networks and customs before it reaches the buyer, which makes delivery times, shipping charges and import duties as important as the product itself. Ubuy has responded by building out international fulfilment, shipment tracking and landed-cost pricing that shows estimated shipping and duties before checkout. The aim is to reduce the most common complaint about international shopping: costs that appear only after the order is placed.

Competition in the segment is broadening. Amazon Global makes selected international products available to Indian buyers through its marketplace, while Alibaba connects consumers and businesses with overseas merchants and manufacturers. Desertcart and other players also sell imported goods across multiple categories. Increasingly, these platforms compete on selection, fulfilment and the overall buying experience rather than on price alone, with the pitch being to help shoppers find products that rarely reach Indian shelves through conventional distribution.

Growth will hinge on several variables. Logistics costs remain exposed to fuel prices and supply-chain disruptions, and customs rules and import duties continue to shape the final price. Customer expectations have also changed. Buyers now want the same transparency, tracking and reliability from international orders that they get from domestic platforms.

"The companies that succeed in cross-border e-commerce will be those that make international shopping predictable," said Vaibhav Salvi, an international courier and SME export logistics specialist. "Consumers are willing to wait for imported products, but they expect clear pricing, reliable delivery and visibility throughout the journey."

As India's online retail market matures, cross-border shopping is moving from a niche activity toward a mainstream option. Many consumers no longer buy abroad only when a product is unavailable at home. They treat international marketplaces as one more place to shop, alongside domestic ones. The opening lies in meeting that demand while absorbing the complexity of international trade. Whether the momentum holds will depend on logistics efficiency, regulatory stability and customer trust.