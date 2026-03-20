FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Palm Beach Pete? Jeffrey Epstein lookalike clears the air around viral video: 'While I was driving...'

Prakash Raj mocks South stars Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun for celebrating Dhurandhar The Revenge, calls it 'signs of obligations'

Divya Dutta shares shocking reaction to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift debate: 'We cannot generalise these things'

Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni dominate captaincy charts; 10 Indians to lead in IPL for first time, 6 eye maiden title

Influencers bring conversation of ‘excessive fluoride exposure on kids’ to forefront

Donald Trump likely planning to occupy Iran's Kharg Island to break its grip on Strait of Hormuz

New Income Tax Rules 2026 : Compressed timelines, big compliance gaps? Here's what will change for taxpayers from April 1

From Chaos to Economic Powerhouse-Yogi Adityanath’s 9-Year Legacy: United NDA, Development at Full Throttle, Zero Tolerance on Crime

The Rise of Smart Agricultural Tools: How Mechanization is Empowering India’s Farmers

Racism row rocks cricket as veteran India commentator announces retirement before IPL 2026

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Palm Beach Pete? Jeffrey Epstein lookalike clears the air around viral video: 'While I was driving...'

Who is Palm Beach Pete? Jeffrey Epstein lookalike clears the air around video

Prakash Raj mocks South stars Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun for celebrating Dhurandhar The Revenge, calls it 'signs of obligations'

Prakash Raj mocks Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun for celebrating Dhurandhar 2

Divya Dutta shares shocking reaction to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift debate: 'We cannot generalise these things'

Divya Dutta shares shocking reaction to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift debate

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

Influencers bring conversation of ‘excessive fluoride exposure on kids’ to forefront

Social media influencers are driving awareness regarding fluoride safety, advocating for mindful usage to prevent dental fluorosis and neurotoxic risks.

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 07:58 PM IST

Influencers bring conversation of ‘excessive fluoride exposure on kids’ to forefront
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    A recent study on fluorides, published by Jama Pediatrics, has brought a lot of attention to its use in toothpaste. Fluoride is linked with protecting teeth from cavities but excessive use of fluoride, especially in children, has become a matter of concern on social media.

    The study suggests a potential link between high fluoride exposure resulting in low IQ scores in children, which has led to global debates around its safety and long-term effects. Lately, the toothpaste commercials have also shifted from showing a long layer of paste covering the brush to a pea-sized, tiny amount showcasing the correct amount of toothpaste required while brushing.

    Due to the better-tasting and flavourful toothpaste, it has become more concerning for the kids, because they tend to swallow the toothpaste more and accidentally swallow more fluoride, which can lead to dental fluorosis.

    Fluorosis is a defect of tooth enamel caused by too much fluoride intake during the first 8 years of life. Although fluorosis can be cosmetically treated, the damage to the enamel is permanent. Common causes of fluorosis include: fluoridated drinking water, ingestion of fluoride toothpaste, use of fluoride tablets, and consumption of processed food made with fluoridated water. Before the widespread use of fluoride in dentistry, dental fluorosis was rarely found in western countries.

    Today, with virtually every toothpaste now containing fluoride, and most U.S. water supplies containing fluoride chemicals, dental fluorosis rates have reached unprecedented levels. Now, according to a recent study (Yang, June 2021) published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety using the data from the NHANES 2015-16 survey, the “prevalence of dental fluorosis [has increased to] 70% in U.S. children.” (source: https://fluoridealert.org/)

    On social media, influencers are taking center stage in decoding this development. Instead of dismissing fluoride entirely, they are mainly focusing on advocating mindful brushing, raising more awareness around the proper understanding of the use of fluoride, its sources, recommended quantities, and making informed choices, helping parents become more mindful.

     

     

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has emphasised controlled usage of fluoride. This topic has also gained traction because of public speakers like US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who has called fluoride “neurotoxic and carcinogenic” and has asked states to ban fluoride in drinking water.

    What stands out is how social media creators have taken this upon themselves to break it down in everyday language, encouraging their audiences, particularly parents, to pay close attention to the product labels and make informed choices.

    While often dismissed as a hub for “brainrot” or mindless trends, social media is proving to be a powerful tool, raising awareness. A platform when used effectively can turn a simple scroll into real and positive impact.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
      Read More
      Advertisement
      POPULAR STORIES
      Who is Palm Beach Pete? Jeffrey Epstein lookalike clears the air around viral video: 'While I was driving...'
      Who is Palm Beach Pete? Jeffrey Epstein lookalike clears the air around video
      Prakash Raj mocks South stars Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun for celebrating Dhurandhar The Revenge, calls it 'signs of obligations'
      Prakash Raj mocks Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun for celebrating Dhurandhar 2
      Divya Dutta shares shocking reaction to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift debate: 'We cannot generalise these things'
      Divya Dutta shares shocking reaction to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift debate
      Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni dominate captaincy charts; 10 Indians to lead in IPL for first time, 6 eye maiden title
      Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni dominate captaincy charts; 10 Indians to lead in IPL for
      Influencers bring conversation of ‘excessive fluoride exposure on kids’ to forefront
      Influencers bring conversation of ‘excessive fluoride exposure on kids’
      MORE
      Advertisement
      MOST VIEWED
      Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
      Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
      Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
      Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
      North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
      North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
      Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
      Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
      From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
      From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
      MORE
      MOST WATCHED
      MORE
      DNA ORIGNALS
      DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
      DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
      DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
      DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
      DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
      DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
      DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
      DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
      DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
      DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
      MORE
      Advertisement