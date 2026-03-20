Influencers bring conversation of ‘excessive fluoride exposure on kids’ to forefront

Social media influencers are driving awareness regarding fluoride safety, advocating for mindful usage to prevent dental fluorosis and neurotoxic risks.

A recent study on fluorides, published by Jama Pediatrics, has brought a lot of attention to its use in toothpaste. Fluoride is linked with protecting teeth from cavities but excessive use of fluoride, especially in children, has become a matter of concern on social media.

The study suggests a potential link between high fluoride exposure resulting in low IQ scores in children, which has led to global debates around its safety and long-term effects. Lately, the toothpaste commercials have also shifted from showing a long layer of paste covering the brush to a pea-sized, tiny amount showcasing the correct amount of toothpaste required while brushing.

Due to the better-tasting and flavourful toothpaste, it has become more concerning for the kids, because they tend to swallow the toothpaste more and accidentally swallow more fluoride, which can lead to dental fluorosis.

Fluorosis is a defect of tooth enamel caused by too much fluoride intake during the first 8 years of life. Although fluorosis can be cosmetically treated, the damage to the enamel is permanent. Common causes of fluorosis include: fluoridated drinking water, ingestion of fluoride toothpaste, use of fluoride tablets, and consumption of processed food made with fluoridated water. Before the widespread use of fluoride in dentistry, dental fluorosis was rarely found in western countries.

Today, with virtually every toothpaste now containing fluoride, and most U.S. water supplies containing fluoride chemicals, dental fluorosis rates have reached unprecedented levels. Now, according to a recent study (Yang, June 2021) published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety using the data from the NHANES 2015-16 survey, the “prevalence of dental fluorosis [has increased to] 70% in U.S. children.” (source: https://fluoridealert.org/)

On social media, influencers are taking center stage in decoding this development. Instead of dismissing fluoride entirely, they are mainly focusing on advocating mindful brushing, raising more awareness around the proper understanding of the use of fluoride, its sources, recommended quantities, and making informed choices, helping parents become more mindful.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has emphasised controlled usage of fluoride. This topic has also gained traction because of public speakers like US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who has called fluoride “neurotoxic and carcinogenic” and has asked states to ban fluoride in drinking water.

What stands out is how social media creators have taken this upon themselves to break it down in everyday language, encouraging their audiences, particularly parents, to pay close attention to the product labels and make informed choices.

While often dismissed as a hub for “brainrot” or mindless trends, social media is proving to be a powerful tool, raising awareness. A platform when used effectively can turn a simple scroll into real and positive impact.