FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Maharashtra Bans Fake Paneer: What are FSSAI rules and punishment? Here's know what happened

Maharashtra Bans Fake Paneer: What are FSSAI rules and punishment?

Lock Upp 2 grand finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money and what to expect

Lock Upp 2 grand finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money

Tamil Nadu News: Udhayanidhi Stalin Hits At TVK Government Following Release, Calls It 'Circus'

Tamil Nadu News: Udhayanidhi Stalin Hits At TVK Government Following Release, Calls It 'Circus'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsInsights

INSIGHTS

Infistar Renewables Pvt Ltd, India, partners with Finland’s Arciplug Oy to Bring First-in-India, 100% factory- made Modular Plug Flow Compressed Biogas Technology

Joint venture is an effort by two firms to achieve rapid adoption of renewable energy solutions using modular plug flow biogas plants.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 11:48 AM IST

Infistar Renewables Pvt Ltd, India, partners with Finland’s Arciplug Oy to Bring First-in-India, 100% factory- made Modular Plug Flow Compressed Biogas Technology
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahmedabad, 31st July 2026: Infistar Renewables Pvt Ltd. has formed an exclusive joint venture agreement with Arciplug Oy from Finland to launch make-in-India MODULAR PLUG FLOW compressed biogas plants. 

This joint venture company, Arcistar Bioenergy Pvt Ltd., will provide 100% factory-made Turn-Key “Make in India” Modular Plug Flow CBG plants (<3TPD), which will be assembled at the client’s site, and will have the ability to convert agricultural residue, Municipal Solid Waste, and other organic waste into clean energy. This technology has already been implemented in Europe & Asia but it will be the first time this technology will be implemented in India. 

As India progresses further on its journey to harness energy that is more environmentally friendly by lowering its reliance on imported fuel sources, this technology presents an ideal and sustainable option to address some of the biggest issues that the nation faces today. 

The CBG plants that are constructed using modular technology take only 4-5 months to start production of biogas as opposed to the 12-18 months needed for the conventional plant. Another advantage is that, unlike the wet digestion plants, the dry anaerobic digesters need very little water in the digestion process, use 30 per cent less feedstock and less energy thus lowering operating costs. 

Designed as an open, modular system, these plants can process more than 100 different types of feedstocks, including napier grass, municipal solid waste, paddy straw, press mud, cotton residue, fruit and vegetable waste, poultry waste, fish waste, etc., making it suitable for a wide range of agricultural, industrial and municipal applications. 

Talking about this business collaboration, Mr. Suhrid V Sarabhai, Chairman & Managing Director, Infistar Group, said: 

“The journey of India towards a sustainable, self-reliant and green future for energy demands those solutions which can be sustainable, economically viable, and affordable for the masses. With the help of our collaboration with Arciplug, we are offering a solution to India which will cater to the nation’s multiple needs, which include energy security, climate change, waste management and rural development, at one time. With the production of nearly all components of this technology in India, we aim to contribute to the vision of our Respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra bhai Modi, towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.” 

As per Mr. Jari Valtanen, Vice President, Arciplug Oy, 

“India is one of the most exciting market for sustainable bioenergy in the world and it gives us great pleasure that we can be associated with Infistar Renewables to bring our technology, MODULAR PLUG FLOW to India. We have already established the technology successfully in many countries under different conditions and we are confident that it will aid India in achieving its sustainability goals.” 

As per the agreement, a pilot project is being set up by Infistar Renewables in the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat for an investment of Rs. 50 crore. This plant will have a circular economy approach where the Napier grass will be grown at the same site as feedstock, solar energy will be generated as captive solar energy to fulfil energy requirements, and organic manure will be generated as a by-product. The biogas produced will be sold to the city gas distributor for a period of 15 years. 

Joint ventures will be selling approximately 150 Modular Plug Flow CBG systems across India within the next 5 years. Due to favorable policies from both Central and State Governments, as well as subsidies under SATAT and Gobardhan schemes, Arcistar Bioenergy urges MSMEs and industries to take part in India’s Green Energy Revolution by building Modular Plug Flow CBG systems. 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Jharkhand Protest: Devendra Nath Mahato consumes water at Sonam Wangchuk's request
    Jharkhand Protest: Devendra Nath Mahato consumes water at Sonam Wangchuk's reque
    Maharashtra Bans Fake Paneer: What are FSSAI rules and punishment? Here's know what happened
    Maharashtra Bans Fake Paneer: What are FSSAI rules and punishment?
    Lock Upp 2 grand finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money and what to expect
    Lock Upp 2 grand finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money
    Air India Flight AI2379 Turbulence: What happened on Phuket-to-Delhi route? Flyers call it 'Worst 2 hours'
    Air India Flight AI2379 Turbulence: What happened on Phuket-to-Delhi route?
    RBI's key interest rate unchanged at 5.25%; what it means for loans, EMIs and borrowers
    RBI Repo Rate unchanged at 5.25%: What it means for loans, EMIs and borrowers
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
    SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
    Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
    Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
    Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
    Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
    From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
    From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
    Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
    Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement