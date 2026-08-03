Infistar Renewables Pvt Ltd, India, partners with Finland’s Arciplug Oy to Bring First-in-India, 100% factory- made Modular Plug Flow Compressed Biogas Technology

Ahmedabad, 31st July 2026: Infistar Renewables Pvt Ltd. has formed an exclusive joint venture agreement with Arciplug Oy from Finland to launch make-in-India MODULAR PLUG FLOW compressed biogas plants.

This joint venture company, Arcistar Bioenergy Pvt Ltd., will provide 100% factory-made Turn-Key “Make in India” Modular Plug Flow CBG plants (<3TPD), which will be assembled at the client’s site, and will have the ability to convert agricultural residue, Municipal Solid Waste, and other organic waste into clean energy. This technology has already been implemented in Europe & Asia but it will be the first time this technology will be implemented in India.

As India progresses further on its journey to harness energy that is more environmentally friendly by lowering its reliance on imported fuel sources, this technology presents an ideal and sustainable option to address some of the biggest issues that the nation faces today.

The CBG plants that are constructed using modular technology take only 4-5 months to start production of biogas as opposed to the 12-18 months needed for the conventional plant. Another advantage is that, unlike the wet digestion plants, the dry anaerobic digesters need very little water in the digestion process, use 30 per cent less feedstock and less energy thus lowering operating costs.

Designed as an open, modular system, these plants can process more than 100 different types of feedstocks, including napier grass, municipal solid waste, paddy straw, press mud, cotton residue, fruit and vegetable waste, poultry waste, fish waste, etc., making it suitable for a wide range of agricultural, industrial and municipal applications.

Talking about this business collaboration, Mr. Suhrid V Sarabhai, Chairman & Managing Director, Infistar Group, said:

“The journey of India towards a sustainable, self-reliant and green future for energy demands those solutions which can be sustainable, economically viable, and affordable for the masses. With the help of our collaboration with Arciplug, we are offering a solution to India which will cater to the nation’s multiple needs, which include energy security, climate change, waste management and rural development, at one time. With the production of nearly all components of this technology in India, we aim to contribute to the vision of our Respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra bhai Modi, towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.”

As per Mr. Jari Valtanen, Vice President, Arciplug Oy,

“India is one of the most exciting market for sustainable bioenergy in the world and it gives us great pleasure that we can be associated with Infistar Renewables to bring our technology, MODULAR PLUG FLOW to India. We have already established the technology successfully in many countries under different conditions and we are confident that it will aid India in achieving its sustainability goals.”

As per the agreement, a pilot project is being set up by Infistar Renewables in the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat for an investment of Rs. 50 crore. This plant will have a circular economy approach where the Napier grass will be grown at the same site as feedstock, solar energy will be generated as captive solar energy to fulfil energy requirements, and organic manure will be generated as a by-product. The biogas produced will be sold to the city gas distributor for a period of 15 years.

Joint ventures will be selling approximately 150 Modular Plug Flow CBG systems across India within the next 5 years. Due to favorable policies from both Central and State Governments, as well as subsidies under SATAT and Gobardhan schemes, Arcistar Bioenergy urges MSMEs and industries to take part in India’s Green Energy Revolution by building Modular Plug Flow CBG systems.

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