India's New Workforce and the Architecture of Belonging

According to Gallup, employee engagement in India fell to 23 percent in 2025, its lowest in four years, with manager engagement collapsing nine points in a single year, from 39 to 30 percent.

In the Odyssey, Odysseus wants to hear the Sirens sing and survive it. He fills his crew's ears with wax, has himself tied to the mast, and tells them that whatever he does next, they are to keep rowing. The song comes, he struggles, they cannot hear him, and the ship passes. Odysseus was bound; his crew were not. They rowed because they knew where the ship was going, and what waited for them when it got there.

Something analogous happened in Bangalore in the early 1990s in the nascent Indian IT industry. Software exports were negligible, the idea of Indian engineers anchoring global delivery was contested, and the economy had only just exhaled after 1991. Into this, Infosys did something with no regulatory compulsion and no industry precedent behind it: it gave employees equity in a fairly egalitarian manner. Several large conglomerates had equity-linked compensation at the time, but rationed it to those already at the top. Infosys extended the rationale downward, to engineers and project managers who had joined something whose outcome was genuinely unclear. The equity was the reward for the uncertainty of a voyage whose destination nobody had yet seen.

What made those early employees stay was not, or not only, the money. The firm's story was still being written, and they were writing it. Someone had to build a global sales function in markets with no reason yet to trust an Indian software firm; someone had to construct financial credibility for a company needing the simultaneous confidence of clients in Ohio and engineers in Mysore who had other options. Neither role existed in defined form when they joined. The equity-linked compensation worked because it aligned the time horizons of people doing openended work with a firm whose future depended on that work getting done. The mast held because the voyage was real.

The rope only holds if the destination is real

The Tatas had solved a different problem a half-century earlier, and solved it well. Moving a workforce to Jamshedpur in the early twentieth century meant asking people to leave settled vocations, familiar communities, and accumulated social capital for a remote industrial site. The township was the antecedent of an emergent shared belongingness for a workforce that had been genuinely uprooted, and the Tatas understood it as an obligation rather than a gesture.

The Infosys engineer of 1993 had not been uprooted. She had moved voluntarily to a city that was already building its own identity, and she did not need a hospital or a school from her employer. She needed to know that if the firm succeeded, her role in that success would be legible and material. Imitating the Jamshedpur model in the suburbs of Bangalore, therefore, would have been incongruous with the bargain that Infosys intended to offer. Possibly, it would have cost Infosys the unfeignedness of its own story, in the manner of Ishiguro's Stevens (in The Remains of the Day), who performs a borrowed idea of dignity so completely that the man capable of genuine choices disappears inside the performance.

A rope without a destination

According to Gallup, employee engagement in India fell to 23 percent in 2025, its lowest in four years, with manager engagement collapsing nine points in a single year, from 39 to 30 percent. Isn’t it surprising that a cohort better educated, more globally aware, and more analytically capable than any preceding it appears, to its employers, to be less committed?

The answer is not attitudinal. The generation now entering India's workforce has absorbed, fairly accurately, that the original bargain has changed. The chimera of variable compensation, from performance-linked pay whose targets shift annually in the firm's favour to ESOPs with lengthening vesting horizons and receding liquidity events, has become a mimetic ensemble: assembled because peer firms assemble it and because it signals the right things to investors, not because a conscientious leadership sought to examine what this workforce actually needs. Today's compensation frameworks are borrowed archetypes, transferring the risk of an uncertain future onto the employee while retaining the language of partnership. What the workforce withholds, therefore, is not effort but belief, and quiet quitting is the fallout of a bargain that has dissolved.

Recent scholarship on what draws early employees to uncertain ventures, and what keeps them there, suggests three things are necessary, none sufficient alone. The first is honesty about where the firm actually sits in its story, since a company whose core decisions are made and whose hierarchy is fixed is offering a job with equity attached, a legitimate offer but a different one, and employees who join believing otherwise leave when they find out. The second is early ownership of consequential problems, created as genuine decision authority rather than as titles. The third is compensation that is comprehensible, since short-cycle and unit-level profit sharing forgoes the upside of a breakout equity event but restores the felt connection between effort and outcome.

Indian firms have spent a decade copying what their peers do while abandoning the harder thing that once worked here: giving people something to build, and letting them build it. Which leaves the harder question: do Indian firms still have voyages worth binding anyone to, or only ropes?

Dr. Niyati Bhanja is an Associate Professor at MICA, Ahmedabad, and Dr. Kiran Mahasuar is an Assistant Professor in the Strategy Area at S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR). Views expressed are personal.