INDIAdonates Symposium V: Building Resilient Systems for India’s Development Future

The language of giving in Mumbai is getting altered. Now not only who but what kind of institutions, community networks and funding habits can sustain that service when the next shock comes.

The language of giving in Mumbai is getting altered. Now not only who but what kind of institutions, community networks and funding habits can sustain that service when the next shock comes.

It will be a test in a city that is no stranger to a capital's potential and ambition and to crisis. India Donates is organizing the 5th Synergy and Sustainability Symposium at Hyatt Centric Juhu on May 29, 2026 under the theme Resilient Systems: Building Sustainable Futures That Last. The venue is important; Mumbai isn't just a setting. It is one of the few Indian cities where the civic and financial environment for CSR heads, philanthropists, civil society and sustainability experts and grassroots organisations will come together.

Closeness for the development sector, under stress from climate change, public health, and the growing inequality and livelihood insecurity, is proving useful. This isn't a story about one event. It's a sector that's aiming to shift from sporadic charity to sustainable systems.



Mumbai, a hub of development meetings!

In Mumbai, intermediaries have always been a common phenomenon. It is a conduit for money, migrants, and media, for policy debates and corporate decisions. Social impact makes for the city as a logical forum for discussion where development issues aren't contained within departmental boxes. A climate shock can turn into a livelihood crisis. A health emergency can turn into a debt trap at home. A funding shortfall can have a negative impact at a time when a local organisation is most needed by its community.



The symposium is intended to put those interdependencies in one room. Its mission is to gather leaders from the philanthropy, CSR, civil society and grassroots communities to discuss ways for philanthropy to work collaboratively and sustainably over the long term and on a global scale in its social impact. The programme begins with a keynote on ‘Designing for uncertainty', a plenary on ‘Financing resilient systems' and tracks on local climate solutions and community resilience ‘people first'.



That's why the Mumbai frame is more than just convenient geography. The city brings together corporate headquarters and foundations and has its own concerns on climate change, precarious employment, public health and inequality. It is thus a space for a national and highly urban dialogue.



From charities to resilient systems



The key change the event aims to emphasize is conceptual. One time donations and project based grants still play a role, but they are not the only ones for a problem that's going to last for years. The source material is defining resilience as the ability of communities, institutions and development systems to resist, adjust and persist in the face of disruption.



In practice, this means investments in organisational capacity, local leadership, community ownership, governance systems, digital readiness, financial sustainability, and in trust based partnerships. It also involves taking on the fact that CSOs are not just project delivery vendors. These are social infrastructure, which, in practice, is usually located next to the vulnerable populations and has knowledge that cannot be created in a day.



This gap is at the center of the fireside chat Beyond Projects: Investing in Civil Society Capacity to Build Resilient Systems. Many of the CSOs are required to provide measurable, scaleable, compliant, innovative, and measurable outcomes in short cycles and limited resources. A systems lens questions if the funder is investing in the institution that creates impact or just the impact itself.



The receipts: credibility, partners and proof of intent



Here, the evidence is not at all exaggerated. In 2018, Dr. Sanjay Patra and Sandeep Sharma established India Donates, a social initiative dedicated to tackling a critical need of NGOs that work closely with communities: a shortage of resources. It says over 200 NGO partners have been empowered to fundraise digitally while over 20 corporate partners and 6,000 individual donors have joined its mission. It has claimed these efforts have reached 25000 people served by partner NGOs.



Credibility signals are also included in the event architecture. Confirmed programme speakers are from Axis Bank, Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation, A.T.E. Chandra Foundation, SNEHA, Swades Foundation, Schneider Electric, Dasra, Population First, CORO, Econet and Blue Ribbon Movement. The recognition segment will award models for excellence in systems based approach, innovation for resilience and sustainability, inclusive and community centred impact, and resilient development model of the year.



Grassroots changemakers and the next development cycle



This approach seeks to engage grassroots changemakers and the next development cycle.

The best indicator of a systems conversation is if there is space for people who do the “slow work”. In one case, the women from the source communities are trained to become two wheeler mechanics, drivers and service advisors for Samaan Social Development Society, Indore. This project is tackling gendered perception of work and has imparted training to over 200 women. It also resulted into the setting up of the first women-owned mechanic workshop in Indore.



This lens is expanded at the symposium by the climate track and the community track. The focus of Root-EDU is local ecological knowledge, agriculture, water management and decentralised planning. People First is concerned with youth-led, women-led groups, SHGs, local networks and community based organisations as the building blocks of resilient societies. In total, these tracks make the case for resilient systems, not just in boardrooms. They come from the villages, bastis, clinics, schools, farms and neighbourhood groups and are tested.



There is also a development of the vocabulary of the symposium in the fifth edition. Previous versions transitioned from partnership and synergy to innovation, inclusive sustainability and magnifying impact. The 2026 theme moves the conversation to Durability. The challenge now is not just about how to initiate and expand social programmes, but how to design them so they can cope with uncertainty.



Here, Mumbai's relevance comes into play. A city that's familiar with the concentrated capital and the precariousness of day-to-day existence is the right place to ask how India's development ecosystem can go beyond responses to immediate crises, or how such events as the day here can help build consensus into patient partnerships