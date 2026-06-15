India set to shine at world's biggest tech platform VivaTech; ITPO chairman to play a key role

New Delhi: In a major boost to India's innovation capabilities and technological strength, the country is all set to take part in the VivaTech, one of the leading technology and startup events worldwide. The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is overseeing India's preparations for the mega event which is being held in Paris this year.

New Delhi: In a major boost to India's innovation capabilities and technological strength, the country is all set to take part in the VivaTech, one of the leading technology and startup events worldwide. The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is overseeing India's preparations for the mega event which is being held in Paris this year.

In an exclusive conversation, ITPO Chairman Javed Ashraf said that the VivaTech will help Indian brands to showcase their products and innovations at the global level.

Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has closely worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh on major projects. Prior to this, he has also represented India in several countries, including Singapore and France, where he held key diplomatic positions.

The former diplomat said that ITPO has been given responsibility to preparing India's pavilion at the event. Ashraf expressed hope that the event will provide a global platform for Indian innovations, startup ecosystem, and technological launches.

AI to open new opportunities: Javed Ashraf

While speaking about the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the ITPO Chairman said there is lots of misinformation and fear about the emergence of AI. Ashraf said that people should look at the history before building their opinion about the AI. There were apprehensions that computers will reduce the jobs, but look at the market now, how computers have revolutionised lives and made our lives easier.

AI should be seen in a broader perspective and embraced by all of us. It should be make part of our daily life. The AI is going to open new opportunities of jobs and progress.

While referring to an old statement of PM Modi, Ashraf said AI should be used for welfare of the mankind and machines should not replace human beings. During an event PM Modi has said that policies and global agreements should be framed in a manner so that the negative impacts of AI should be minimised, and benefits maximised.

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at VivaTech 2026

Ashraf also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver the keynote address at VivaTech 2026 in Paris. Apart from showcasing their products and innovations at the event, Indian companies and startups will also get first-hand experience of emerging technologies and global trends. He added that Indian participants are fully prepared for the event to showcase India's dynamic startup ecosystem and innovations at the global stage.