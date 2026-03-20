India’s Two-Wheeler Revolution: The Electric Motorcycle Is Finally Shifting Gears

India’s two-wheeler market is shifting as startups and major manufacturers develop geared electric motorcycles to replicate the traditional petrol-powered experience.

The market of the two-wheelers in India is changing. India has been experiencing the popularity of motorcycles. They comprise more than sixty per cent of the twenty million vehicles that are being sold annually. They are used by people to commute to work in the cities and to travel on roads in the small towns and villages. Bikes that use petrol are very entertaining to ride as you can feel the engine and change gears.. Electric bikes are gaining popularity.

It is estimated that in the year 2025, India sold one point two eight million electric two-wheelers. This compares to eleven per cent more than the previous year. The proportion of all electric vehicles sold was fifty-six per cent electric two-wheelers.. The majority of these are not motorcycles but scooters. They are urban freight carriers. They lack the power and style of motorcycles.

Things are changing now. Large corporations that manufacture petrol-powered bikes are beginning to produce motorbikes. Other new companies are also producing bikes that are more like motorcycles. The question is no longer whether or not the electric motorcycles will be popular. They will be popular in no time.

The biggest problem is to create bikes that will feel as petrol-powered bikes. Bikes that run on petrol are enjoyable to ride as one can change gears and feel the motor. The majority of electric bikes have a single gear that is less entertaining to ride with.. There are those companies that are developing multiple-gear electric bikes.

There is a bike manufactured by a company known as MATTER, called the AERA. It has a manual four-speed gearbox. Capable of accelerating up to forty kilometres an hour within two point eight seconds. The bike is capable of approximately one hundred and twenty-five kilometres. Trades at one point eight one lakh to one point nine four lakh. It is close to the cost of the petrol-powered bikes that had one hundred and seventy-five to two hundred centimetres engines.

The beauty of MATTER is that the company makes most of the components of its bikes. This will consist of the engine, battery and software. Some patents have already been granted, and the company has also made applications. The screen of the AERA bike is seven inches. Are compatible with a phone application. It also possesses a city riding mode, a highway riding mode and a sporty riding mode.

With its bike, MATTERs bike has demonstrated that Indians are ready to spend money on bikes that is reminiscent of petrol-powered bikes. This has pushed the companies to begin producing electric motorcycles. Bajaj Auto, which produces petrol-powered bikes, is currently developing an electric motorcycle platform. The company has been leveraging the experience of making petrol-powered bikes to produce powerful and efficient bikes.

There are other firms, such as TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp, that are engaged in the manufacture of motorcycles. World players such as Kawasaki are also interested in producing bikes in the Indian market. The Indian government is also contributing to the development of the electric vehicle industry.

The electric two-wheeler market is predicted to develop rapidly within several years. According to market research companies, the market will expand at a rate of twenty-eight per cent in a year until 2033. This is due to the fact that batteries cost of batteries is going down and the government is providing incentives to individuals who purchase vehicles.

The two-wheeler segment in the motorcycle market will have significant growth opportunities. This is attributed to the fact that, as their income rises, many people in India upgrade their bikes to powerful ones. By providing the same power and style as petrol-powered bikes that many individuals are used to, electric bikes have the potential to generate a shift to electric bikes.

The startups, such as MATTER, already addressed some of the issues in the production of electric bikes. They have demonstrated that the electric bikes can be geared and could be very entertaining to ride. Large firms such as Bajaj and TVS are also venturing into the market, and this will contribute towards raising sales and price reduction.

India’s two-wheeler story has always been about aspiration, identity, and practical mobility rolled into one machine. The electric era is not erasing that story, it is rewriting it with zero emissions. The only question left is who will define its sound, feel and future. ant torque and, thanks to a small but influential group of innovators, the familiar click of a gearbox. The motorcycle moment has arrived.

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