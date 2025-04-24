Winning the Best Startup award at TiECON Udaipur is a milestone that reflects the growing recognition of chess as an impactful educational tool and the Kingdom of Chess’s role in leading that transformation.

Udaipur, India, April 2025: Kingdom of Chess, the world's leading provider of chess education, has been crowned Best Startup at TiECON Udaipur 2025, India's most elite entrepreneurial conference. Beating out 100 of the country's best startups, some of which have been featured on Shark Tank India, this award is a resounding endorsement of Kingdom of Chess's contribution to education and innovation.

The winning presentation was made by Chandrajeet Singh Rajawat, Arena Grandmaster and Kingdom of Chess Founder & CEO, to a distinguished panel of judges comprising:

Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Labs

Ms. Sheenu Jhawar, President, TiE Rajasthan & Apex Hospitals

Mr. Asad Daud, Sat Industries

Mr. Jai, Professor, IIM Udaipur

The event had 100+ investors and business leaders, including keynote speakers like Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor, Alok Bajpai (MD, Ixigo), Avnish Anand (Co-founder, Caratlane), and Naiyya Saggi (GoodGlamm Group).

Empowering the Next Generation of Chess Talent

Established with the mission of providing world-class chess education to geographies, Kingdom of Chess is one of the best chess academy in India , with a presence in more than 30 countries and over 10,000 students trained worldwide. The academy provides highly personalized, technology-enabled chess coaching that combines traditional training with contemporary tools such as gamification and AI.

Its students have attained outstanding success at national and international levels, including:

International title holders: CM Yash Bharadia, FM Arun Kataria, CM Honi Arora

More than 15 international medals and 20+ national top 10 rankings

Participation in international events like the World Youth Championships and Chess Olympiad

A Founder's Journey of Passion and Perseverance

Chandrajeet Singh Rajawat started his journey with a late introduction to chess at age 16 and was driven by an intense passion to play the sport in spite of limited encouragement. His formative years were spent in self-sacrifice and commitment—moving around India, providing private tuition, and later coaching at top institutions in Delhi.

Encouraged to raise the level of chess in Rajasthan, he went back to his native state and started coaching talented students free of charge. This paved the way for the establishment of Kingdom of Chess, which went on to become an internationally acclaimed institution famous for innovation and student achievement.

Innovation Through Technology and Tournaments

Kingdom of Chess has been able to merge education with technology and provide:

Online Chess Classes for worldwide accessibility

Gamified learning platforms to enhance engagement

AI-driven game analysis and performance monitoring

Live sentiment tracking to ensure teaching standards

The academy has also organized two large FIDE-rated international tournaments and a residential Grandmaster training camp with India's best young talents.

Looking Ahead

Winning the Best Startup award at TiECON Udaipur is a milestone that reflects the growing recognition of chess as an impactful educational tool and the Kingdom of Chess ’s role in leading that transformation. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and mentorship, the academy continues to empower the next generation of chess champions.

For more information, visit: https://kingdomofchess.com

Media Contact:

Name: Chandrajeet Singh Rajawat

Title: Founder & CEO

Website: https://kingdomofchess.com

Disclaimer

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)