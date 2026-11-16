INDIA’S LARGEST GOLD LOAN NBFC

Muthoot Finance's latest campaign showcases the transformative potential of gold loans in supporting education, healthcare, business growth and personal aspirations.

The prestigious TRA’s Brand Trust Report has recognised Muthoot Finance, as the No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for ten consecutive years. This distinction reflects the brand’s deep-rooted trust and widespread acceptance across the country - serving over 2.5 lakh customers every day, along with its subsidiaries.

Sona Kya Nahi Kar Sakta – the thought provoking campaign of Muthoot Finance features its brand ambassador, Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji. The intent of the campaign is to reinforce the idea of quick and easy access to funds through Gold Loans that open up powerful possibilities in people’s lives and help fulfil all their dreams. In this campaign, Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji reveals how a Muthoot Finance Gold Loan can truly transform lives whether it is building a new home, supporting children’s education, accelerating business growth, enabling better healthcare, empowering women, or promoting India’s traditional art and enterprise.

Muthoot Finance provides instant Gold Loan. It assures customers of maximum loan value for their gold at attractive interest rates. The gold is kept under a modern 7-layer security system. Customers can avail of the convenience of Online Payment Facility. Reaching out to Muthoot Finance is easy. All one has to do is to walk into one of their 7,600+ branches nationwide or call the toll-free number 1800 313 1212 for more information

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