India's Growth Story: 10 Founders, Innovators, and Business Leaders to Follow

These 10 founders, innovators, and business leaders are some of the many people who are driving the wheels of India's growth. This feature showcases ten outstanding individuals whose inspiring leadership continues to drive the growth of our nation.

On the occasion of India's 80 years of Independence Day, let us salute the visionaries who will take the country to greater heights with their innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and impact. These 10 founders, innovators, and business leaders are some of the many people who are driving the wheels of India's growth. This feature showcases ten outstanding individuals whose inspiring leadership continues to drive the growth of our nation.

1. Hardik Kotak Founder of Falcon Cargo

With the leadership of Hardik Kotak, Falcon Cargo is making its contribution towards the growth of the nation with logistics connectivity in Western India. With its robust logistics connectivity network of its company operated branches and its own fleet, we are enabling fast and reliable transportation of goods for businesses operating in manufacturing, trade, and commerce. Thousands of businesses have been benefitted with our punctuality, efficiency and reliability in delivery services that are helping in supply chain management, generating employment and economic development. We are making a vision of providing faster and stronger logistics connectivity for a growing India.

2. Santosh Kumar Sahu, Director, Co-founder & CEO of Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd.

From commodities to capital, Santosh Kumar Sahu is laying down the infrastructure that links India's agricultural economy to the organized infrastructure of storage, technology, and financial institution. Santosh Kumar Sahu, Director, Co-founder & CEO of Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd., is one of those entrepreneurs who are working on strengthening India's agricultural supply-chain infrastructure. With 25+ years of experience in retail, procurement, logistics and commodity value chains, he has scaled up Gogreen into an important player in the field of Agri-Warehousing and Collateral Management. With his leadership, Gogreen has crossed ₹10,000 crore in Assets Under Management with 3.5+ million MT of Commodities managed with the help of relationships with 40+ banks and financial institutions. Its integrated platform consists of scientific warehousing, collateral management, laboratories, logistics and technology.

3. Mr. Jatin Bhatia, Managing Director, Royal Koas

Royal Koas by Empire Safe Co. combines the power of design and craftsmanship to provide distinctiveness to each space. Leading this 125-year-old furniture brand is the next generation, who is Jatin Bhatia - the Managing Director of Royal Koas. With his graduation from Bradford University, Jatin is planning to take forward the legacy of manufacturing while entering into new territories. His vision goes beyond Indian boundaries, where he wants to make the Indian furniture reach the world market. It manufactures 95% of its products within its ISO certified factory in Delhi. In addition to the residential segment, it serves the commercial, hospitality and institutional clients. Its 40,000 square feet flagship store in Kirti Nagar brings its entire range of furniture in one place.

4. Akhilesh Verma, Founder & CEO of Akoode Technologies

Akhilesh Verma, Founder & CEO of Akoode Technologies, is a technology entrepreneur and AI integration expert helping startups and enterprises build innovative digital products and intelligent business solutions. Under his leadership, Akoode has grown into a global software development company serving clients across India, the US, Europe and other international markets.

His expertise spans AI, Generative AI, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, custom software development, SaaS, mobile and web applications, automation and digital transformation. Akhilesh focuses on helping businesses adopt emerging technologies to improve efficiency, automate processes and unlock new growth opportunities.

His vision is to bridge the gap between emerging technology and real-world business outcomes, enabling organizations to become more innovative, efficient and competitive.

5. Suporno Chaudhury and Vyas

Suporno Chaudhury's professional career started with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in which he worked in the CTO's Office with defense-related projects and innovations. At HPE, he was involved in innovations in the field of security and Artificial Intelligence and had earned multiple patents. His exposure in the legal industry inspired him to create Vyas around a very simple concept that "Lawyers should practice more law and less management". Vyas integrates all aspects of research, drafting, documents, matters, and institutional knowledge in one place. It has been designed for small to mid-sized law firms to adapt with their current workflow and makes legal technology accessible to them. Chaudhury's vision is to give ambitious lawyers the leverage of a much larger team.

6. Nand Kishor Yadav, Award-Winning Indo-British Chef & Culinary Entrepreneur

Chef Nand is an award-winning Indo-British chef and hospitality entrepreneur with over 25 years of international culinary experience. Trained in regional Indian cuisine at five-star hotels under the renowned Qureshi family, he has worked across India, the USA and UK. His expertise spans Indian, French, Italian, Mediterranean and South American cuisines, with a strong reputation for Indian and fusion cuisine. Chef Nand has catered for high-profile clients like Hinduja brothers and Ambani family, Diwali celebrations at Stoke Park, and productions including Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders. His Indian street food concept at the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show received widespread acclaim. In 2026, he was invited to the Royal Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, hosted by Their Majesties The King and Queen.

7. Ranna Gill, Founder & Creative Director

Ranna Gill is a high-end ready-to-wear brand known for its stylish silhouettes, vibrant prints, and graceful femininity. Infusing international influences with Indian workmanship, this brand offers elevated and versatile collections that are meant for today’s modern woman. Since its establishment, Ranna Gill has been committed to offering thoughtfully designed creations with its exquisite use of quality materials, intricate embroidery, unique prints, and seasonal color stories. The brand’s signature style combines artistry and elegance, visible throughout its stores located in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, along with its international ventures including collaborations with premium brands such as Anthropologie. Ranna Gill is a lifestyle that celebrates self-expression and elegance through each piece of clothing.

8. Dr. Sambhav Shah, Endoscopic Spine Surgeon Founder @ Secure Clinics

Dr. Sambhav Shah is contributing to India’s evolving healthcare landscape through an integrated approach combining clinical expertise, diagnostics, aqua and land rehabilitation, preventive care and wellness. Driven by a vision for accessible, coordinated and patient-centric orthopaedic and spine care, he is unifying all related specialties under one roof. This vision also extends beyond the clinic, as demonstrated through @ Secure Clinics’ recent partnership with Padel 360 as Official Recovery & Rehab Partner, providing players with on-ground injury-prevention guidance and recovery support. By connecting event-based engagement with serious clinical care, Dr. Shah is fostering stronger health & community awareness. His surgical and entrepreneurial journey reflects the spirit of innovation and leadership shaping India’s next chapter of growth in healthcare.

9. Aditi Shah | Founder, Eeda

Aditi Shah is revolutionizing Indian fashion by combining traditional craftsmanship and design in the creation of modern garments. Aditi has set up her brand, Eeda, which is a women's wear label from Varanasi where she derives her inspiration from the city's textile and handloom heritage. An engineer herself and a person of great passion for fabrics, she converted her creative ideas into a brand which offers 'quiet luxury'. Using heritage materials like silk, tissue, and handloom, Aditi gives a new look and style to the materials which come out as perfect silhouettes for a modern woman. She combines great detailing, elegant construction and timeless designs to bring Indian craftsmanship into everyday luxury.

10. Heema Kumar, Founder of Tarusha

When Heema Kumar founded Tarusha, her aim was not only to create yet another hydroponic farming company but to transform the perception of the consumer about farming and food. Currently, Tarusha is operating in the field of agriculture and technology, sustainability and education. Helping urban families to set up hydroponic gardens on their balconies and roofs, building hydroponic farms, educating students of schools about modern agriculture and providing sustainable experiences for companies are some of the activities carried out by Tarusha. Her work with schools is helping young minds to go beyond the textbooks to know about the process of cultivation. Her initiatives in urban farming are encouraging families to be more accountable for the food they eat. Through TarUsha, her intention is not to create more Urban farmers, but build a skill set that helps people appreciate how food is grown.

Thus, these 10 inspirational persons are setting examples of innovation, leadership and determination that are contributing in the growth of the country. On India's Independence Day of 80 years, their accomplishments are a proof of the power of vision and determination.