In a landmark move, the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) is set to roll out a comprehensive overhaul of the Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) curriculum after over a decade. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the revised curriculum aims to produce industry-ready and globally competent pharmacy graduates. The new syllabus, which will be implemented from the 2026–2027 academic session, is expected to bring in a wave of modernisation across pharmaceutical education.

The revised structure introduces multiple exit options, academic credit banks, and enhanced syllabus flexibility. Institutions will be allowed over 20% freedom in course selection, while students can access online learning platforms like SWAYAM to earn credits and pursue interdisciplinary interests. The curriculum will also integrate cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, and robotic pharmacy.

Montukumar Patel, President of PCI, confirmed the intent behind this reform: “Syllabi of BPharm and MPharm programmes are being revised, with BPharm going to be specialisation-oriented, and MPharm to become more research-based. Students studying for two years will be provided with a diploma. If new programmes are to be offered by institutions, they would have to take PCI approval first.”

According to Deependra Singh, Chairman of the Education Regulation Committee at PCI, for the first time ever, the BPharm programme will offer two specialisations—industrial pharmacy and clinical pharmacy. “Earlier, the syllabus was generic. Now, after the first four semesters, students will be able to choose a focus area based on their interests and career goals,” he said.

As the PCI’s draft is being circulated for institutional feedback, experts in pharmacy education are weighing in with suggestions to strengthen the initiative. One such voice contributing to the discourse is Dr. Akram Ahmad, an Indian-born clinical pharmacy expert, academician, and healthcare entrepreneur. Through his healthcare EdTech company, Academically Global, Dr. Ahmad has mentored thousands of Indian pharmacy graduates not only through teaching but also by helping them navigate global licensure pathways and build careers in countries like Australia, Ireland, Canada, the USA and Gulf Countries. In a formal letter addressed to Mr. Patel, Dr. Ahmad lauded PCI’s initiative while sharing recommendations to make Indian pharmacy graduates globally competitive.

Speaking to DNA, Dr. Ahmad said, “This reform is much needed and I feel that it’s time India moves towards a 5-year model that’s clinically focused, just like MBBS or BDS. The current 4-year BPharm, while foundational, lacks recognition in countries like the USA, Ireland, and Saudi Arabia, which require a five-year qualification to appear for licensure exams.”

Dr. Ahmad has submitted a detailed recommendation to PCI, advocating for a structured 5-year BPharm programme. His proposed model focuses on three years of strong foundational education, followed by two years of specialisation—either in clinical or industrial pharmacy. He also stresses the inclusion of globally relevant modules that include pharmacotherapy, medication therapy management, pharmacovigilance, patient counselling, and OSCEs (Objective Structured Clinical Examinations).

“If we can build a globally aligned curriculum with local relevance, we will be equipping our graduates not only for India but for the world stage. We can retain our dominance in pharmaceutical manufacturing while simultaneously becoming a hub for clinical pharmacy innovation,” added Dr. Ahmad.

To support the rollout, PCI plans to initiate faculty training workshops across India, aiming to train at least 500 educators per month under a 'train-the-trainers' model. The initiative will ensure that instructors are equipped to deliver the revised curriculum effectively.

With growing demand for pharmacists in hospital, community, and research settings particularly in the post-Covid world, this transformation is being seen as a crucial opportunity to redefine the role of the Indian pharmacist both locally and globally. The final draft of the curriculum is expected to be announced after feedback collection, and implementation will begin with the 2026–2027 academic session.