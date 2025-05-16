Supported by the Hinduja Group's commitment to public health, Hinduja Hospital is leading this by medical knowledge and community action. Achieving better respiratory health for everyone depends ultimately on both individual awareness and wise decisions as well as group efforts.

Lung diseases including TB, asthma, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) affect millions of Indians, which fuels growing concern over respiratory health. To get beyond these challenges a proactive approach combining community involvement, preventative care, and access to specialized medical knowledge is required.

The Hinduja Family has been leading the front in guaranteeing quality healthcare for all by means of the Hinduja Group and its healthcare projects. Key player in this goal, P. D. Hinduja Hospital is dedicated to improve lung health by means of awareness campaigns, education, and preventative care programs.

The Increasing Load of Lung Diseases on India

Consultant pulmonologist and epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto of P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai claims that environmental elements and personal health issues cause lung diseases.

"We have to work on our surroundings first, then we have to work on ourselves personally to save our lungs," he underlines.



Smoking, air pollution, and biomass fuel exposure rank highest among the causes of respiratory diseases. One of the main causes of death in India, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is usually linked with prolonged pollution even among non-smoking people. Bad air quality aggravates coughing, dyspnea, frequent respiratory infections, and other conditions.

Preventive Care Programmes at Hinduja Hospital

P. D.- The dedication of Hinduja Hospital to respiratory health transcends mere medical treatment. Through particular community outreach initiatives including free spirometry testing and lung function assessments as part of their community screening programs, they also emphasize on proactive and preventive actions.

Concurrent public awareness campaigns inform people on how bad lifestyle choices, smoking, and pollution are for their lung condition. Additionally planned are drives for vaccination against pneumonia and influenza to guard vulnerable groups. The hospital also provides comprehensive anti-smoking programs including medical support and counseling to enable individuals to effectively give up.



These projects complement the larger goal of the Hinduja Family and the Hinduja Group in providing all with access to high-quality healthcare.

The Part Air Pollution Plays in Lung Function

Dr Pinto emphasizes how seriously air pollution affects respiratory health and compares the effects of long-term polluted air exposure with those of chronic smoking.

" Studies indicate that air pollution significantly reduces life expectancy. Many of our cities have air quality similar to smoking several cigarettes every day," he says.



Children are particularly vulnerable since birth exposes their still-developing lungs to too high levels of pollutants. By selecting greener fuels, enforcing stricter emissions rules, and implementing sustainable city planning, the hospital itself helps legislative changes. It supports locally driven initiatives aiming at improved air quality.

An Outlook for a Better Future in Health

Wife of Prakash Hinduja, Managing Trustee of the Hinduja Foundation, Kamal Hinduja underlines the hospital's dedication to community health.



"Mission of Hinduja Hospital is based on a comprehensive view of healthcare since real well-being transcends mere treatment. Our group of doctors is dedicated to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to avoid disease and preserve health over time. Emphasizing lung health especially, we strive to raise community awareness and deliver first-rate treatment.



Under the direction of the Hinduja family, the Hinduja Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives in healthcare that assist those in need and making sure that nobody is deprived of necessary medical treatment due to lack of income.

The Road Ahead: Owning Lung Health

Every sector citizens, businesses, politicians, doctors, helps to improve respiratory health by means of a combined effort. The main tactics are implementing strict environmental laws, using renewable energy to reduce air pollution, providing preventative care in the form of vaccinations and tests, and advocating a healthy lifestyle.

Supported by the Hinduja Group's commitment to public health, Hinduja Hospital is leading this by medical knowledge and community action. Achieving better respiratory health for everyone depends ultimately on both individual awareness and wise decisions as well as group efforts.

