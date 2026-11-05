Impact of US Mid-terms on India-US ties and the Iran factor

The loss of the Republican Party and convincing win of the Democrats in the US mid-terms has drawn global attention. Several US policy makers and commentators had categorically stated that the economic impact of the West Asia conflict – especially the rise in gasoline prices – would be an important factor in the elections. In recent months, Trump’s approval ratings had dipped due to the economic impact of the US-Iran conflict this is evident in polls conducted by Reuters, CBS News, CNN and New York Times/Siena University polls.

The loss of the Republican Party and convincing win of the Democrats in the US mid-terms has drawn global attention. Several US policy makers and commentators had categorically stated that the economic impact of the West Asia conflict – especially the rise in gasoline prices – would be an important factor in the elections. In recent months, Trump’s approval ratings had dipped due to the economic impact of the US-Iran conflict this is evident in polls conducted by Reuters, CBS News, CNN and New York Times/Siena University polls.

Oil prices dropped significantly, with brent prices falling to below $95 a barrel on November 5. This drop in oil has been driven by the belief that post the Mid-term results, the US President would try to bring the West Asia conflict to an end.

In a post on X, the US Vice President JD Vance said “the reason we lost is the war”.

When asked to comment on Vance’s remarks US President Donald Trump said:

“I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline [prices] up a little bit in the short term,”

The US President did say that he would not refrain from taking the same decision again, if need be, and that Iran needed to be prevented from acquiring weapons.

After the announcement of the results, Trump said he was willing to work with Democrats, but before the announcement of the election results the US President said that he would be ready to use his “veto power” – which allows the President to reject bills passed both by US House of Representatives and US senate -- if necessary.

The impact of the West Asia conflict, especially due to uncertainty prevailing in the Strait of Hormuz, has been global with massive disruptions in global energy supplies.

Impact on India

In the aftermath of the Republican defeat in the Mid-terms, there have understandably been questions regarding the impact on India-US relations. Ties between both countries have been on a slippery slope due to the Trump administration’s imposition of tariffs, revisions to H-1B Visa rules – which will impact Indian IT professionals and a host of other issues – especially Trump’s repeated insistence, that it was his intervention which ended the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict. Both sides are negotiating a trade deal, though India has made it clear that the interests of farmers will not be compromised in anyway. On November 3, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated the point, saying:

“We are very sensitive to opening up to certain agricultural produce, certain goods that we are very strong on like marine products. We are very sensitive to opening our dairy. In fact, till date, we have never opened up dairy for anybody”.

Several policy makers of the Democratic Party as well as his own party have been critical of the Trump administration’s approach towards India, arguing that his policies have undone all the progress made in the India-US bilateral relationship over the past 25 years. In the aftermath of the mid-term results, Trump’s immigration policies as well as his decisions pertaining to economic ties with other countries are likely to face more scrutiny.

Mid-term results, possible reduction of tensions in West Asia and the impact on India

The most important impact of the West Asia conflict on India has been in terms of energy supplies. India has had to diversify its oil import basket ever since the beginning of the West Asia conflict due to uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz (before the beginning of the West Asia conflict, 45 per cent of India's crude oil imports and nearly 90 per cent of its imported LPG passed through the Strait of Hormuz). In September 2026, Trump had signed the Russia sanctions bill – Lindsey O Graham sanctioning Russia and Iran act 2026 -- into a law. The law authorizes the US President to impose 100% tariffs on top importers of Russian oil – including Russia and China. In September 2026, India reduced oil imports from Russia, while there was a rise in oil imports from UAE.

Last month, Trump provided India and two more countries – Turkey and China -- a sanctions waiver via an executive order. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio during his India visit said:

“We're trying to finalize a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that. So that's one of the things we take into consideration when the President makes a decision about national security waivers and things of that nature,”.

Like several other countries, India would be hoping that Trump focuses on a diplomatic solution to the West Asia conflict. New Delhi has been repeatedly pushing for the same.

On November 4, the day the results of the US mid-terms were announced, Iran exempted four countries including India from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. In an interview, Amir Hayat Moghadam, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said:

“We have currently exempted four countries - India, China, Iraq and Qatar - from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Ships from these countries pass freely, and the Americans do not intercept them either”

This would come as a relief for India, not only in terms of energy supplies, but also because 15 Indian sea farers have been killed, during the West Asia conflict, near the Strait of Hormuz. India has repeatedly called for a diplomatic solution to the West Asia conflict and a need to ensure freedom of navigation and safety of sea-farers.

In conclusion, it remains to be seen if the mid-term results moderate Trump’s policies on important issues. India would not only observe the US President’s approach vis-à-vis India on economic issues, but also his approach vis-à-vis West Asia. Reduction of tensions and a diplomatic solution to the West Asia conflict would be welcomed by India, and several other countries, since it will help in reducing the uncertainty pertaining to energy supplies.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)