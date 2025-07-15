IFERP Champions Equity in Research: Direct Funding Initiative Enables Early-Career Academics to Access Global Platforms

IFERP launched funding and scholarship programs, enabling early-career researchers globally to access platforms, enhance visibility, and advance professionally, fostering research equity.

The Institute for Educational Research and Publication (IFERP) has launched, keeping in line with its dedication to research equity, has launched impactful initiatives providing direct funding and scholarship opportunities to early-career researchers, students, and academicians in Asia and other parts of the world. IFERP Innovative Project Seed Funding Scheme and IFERP’s Scholarship Program have been launched to provide pathways for scholars to participate in global academic platforms, enhance research visibility, and advance professionally.

The IFERP Innovative Project Seed Funding Scheme is developed to promote creative research at diverse stages, from proof of concept to commercialisation. The per-project award is up to $1000, supporting early-stage innovation, helping researchers bring unique ideas to life.

The IFERP Scholarship Program, on the other hand, encourages participation in Continuous Professional Development (CPD) accredited international conferences, offering financial coverage to worthy candidates.

These programs have been launched in India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand, collectively reaching researchers in over 120 countries.

In its first year, over 10000 applications were submitted, more than 1,000 projects and scholars received funding, and participants represented more than 500 universities globally.

Mr Siddth Kumar Chhajer, MD & Founder, IFERP, Technoarete Group said, "Our mission is rooted in creating equitable opportunities in research." He further added, "By directly funding promising projects and supporting conference participation, we are not only fostering innovation but also ensuring that brilliant minds, regardless of their geographic or financial constraints, have a platform to shine.”

Eligible applicants include undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students, as well as academic and research professionals. These candidates are then selected based on innovation, feasibility, and impact, with an extensive review process followed by a virtual presentation. Successful applicants receive funding, mentorship, author services, and access to IFERP’s extensive global network.

These initiatives also reflect IFERP’s broader commitment to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals by fostering inclusive, accessible, and globally connected research ecosystems. One of the recipients, Nur Hidayati from Yogyakarta State University, emphasized the value of the support, saying, “The IFERP scholarship allowed me to present my paper internationally, gain feedback from peers, and significantly improve my research.”

The application process is detailed and transparent, with prospective applicants expected to submit a detailed proposal via IFERP’s portal and may choose from a list of eligible conferences. Application timelines vary, with scholarships announced several months ahead of each conference to ensure accessibility.

IFERP’s data-driven success includes more than 50000 publications in reputed journals, enabled in part by services such as editing, proofreading, journal selection, and plagiarism checks. The organization’s growing digital platforms, like the IFERP Academy, AI Academic Resume Builder and ResearchPedia, further reinforce its role as a facilitator of academic and professional growth.

About IFERP

The Institute for Educational Research and Publication (IFERP) is a premier academic and research association dedicated to fostering interdisciplinary innovation across education, science, humanities, management, engineering, and technology. With a presence spanning Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, IFERP connects scholars through international conferences, workshops, and collaborative programs. IFERP also provides editorial, author support, academic networking, and AI-powered tools for career development.

To apply or learn more, visit https://www.iferp.in/scholarship-program.php.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.