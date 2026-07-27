Ice Make Refrigeration Receives ₹180 Cr Strategic Investment from Japanese Galilei Holdings

Mumbai/Ahmedabad, July 25: Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. (NSE: ICEMAKE) has signed definitive agreements with Galilei Holdings Co. Ltd., a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed firm based out of Japan, for strategic investment and a joint venture.

According to the announcement made by the company, Galilei will make an investment of ₹180 crore through a preferential issuance of equity shares, whereas Ice Make will be raising ₹10 crore through a preferential issue from other investors. The deal is pending shareholders' approval, in-principle approvals from the stock exchanges and customary closing conditions.

Apart from the above, the company also announced the formation of a joint venture wherein Galilei will have 60% stake, whereas the rest 40% will belong to Ice Make. The joint venture will be focused on manufacturing, marketing and distribution of commercial upright refrigerators, commercial table refrigerators and other associated refrigeration products leveraging on the technology and product knowledge of Galilei and the extensive market reach of Ice Make in India.

According to the company, the proposed fund raise will enable them to scale up their capacity, upgrade and modernize their existing operations, and integrate their refrigeration and cold rooms solutions to meet the growing needs of customers from various industry segments.

The company further stated that they would consider selected inorganic growth opportunities in the refrigeration, cold chain and allied sectors to expand their market reach and technological capability. A portion of the funds will be utilized for investment in the proposed joint venture with Galilei for expanding their business. In addition, the funds raised will help complete the construction of the Company's new corporate office, Centre of Excellence, and development and testing laboratory.

It was further stated that part of the funds raised will be used to repay and/or prepay certain borrowings.

KPMG acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the company and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was the legal advisor for the same.