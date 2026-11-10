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Humanitarian and Spiritual Leader Mohanji meets New York's business leaders and diplomats to discuss Purpose-Driven Leadership and Global Resilience.

Mohanji engaged with global business leaders, philanthropists and diplomats in New York to discuss ethical leadership, organizational resilience, inner stability and building a more purposeful future amid global uncertainty.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Humanitarian and Spiritual Leader Mohanji meets New York's business leaders and diplomats to discuss Purpose-Driven Leadership and Global Resilience.
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Mohanji met with business leaders, philanthropists and the diplomatic community at two private events in Manhattan, discussing the true nature of leadership, and organizations that survive and the ethical answers that must be given in the era of worldwide economic turmoil and geopolitical uncertainty.

These were held at the Salmagundi Club on Fifth Avenue on 4 October and at the new World Trade Center on 21 October. Dr. Vladimir Božović, Serbia's Consul General in New York and President of the Society of Foreign Consuls, as well as representatives from the international business community and from the civic life of New York, participated in both events.

On 4th October, co-organised by Federation of Indian Associations at Salmagundi Club on Inner Stability, Conscious Decision making and Ethical Governance. Dr. Božović's initial remarks focused on Mohanji's cross-cultural activities, both within and beyond different faiths and geographical regions. Mohanji told the audience that there is a difference between reacting and responding and advised the leaders to be balanced with ambition and self-reflection, awareness and self-accountability.

This discussion took place at another executive round-table on October 21 at the World Trade Center, organized by Lu Zhou from Vanquour Wealth Management, at Dr. Božović's initiative. The theme of the discussion was “Investment in an Uncertain World: Geopolitics, Spiritual Guidance, Capital and a More Purposeful Future.” Dame Gloria Starr Kins, Matthew Rockefeller and Kyle Matthys, founder and CEO of TRIIBE were among the participants.

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A central theme of the discussions was how capital and leadership can contribute to a more meaningful and lasting impact on society. Reflecting on how success should be measured, Mohanji encouraged participants to look beyond financial achievements and consider the difference their work makes in people’s lives.

“If I am worth anything, it should be measured on the transformation of the people,” said Mohanji. “If nobody is transformed, I should not do this. Material assets are temporary, but stability, purpose, and community trust are enduring.”

His reflections placed human transformation, inner stability, and community trust at the heart of purposeful leadership, highlighting the idea that lasting success involves more than material growth.

Turning to organizational resilience, Mohanji shared lessons from his global philanthropic network, discussing decentralized management structures, localized decision-making, and risk-contingency frameworks designed to help organizations withstand economic disruption and technological downtime. The discussion connected practical approaches to resilience with the importance of remaining grounded, adaptable, and guided by a clear sense of purpose.

The gatherings also highlighted two international initiatives:

The World Tribal Alliance: A global platform working with Indigenous communities and elders to preserve traditional ecological knowledge and promote land stewardship, following its 2025 gathering in South Africa.

The House of All Faiths and Communities: A UK-based initiative focused on accountability, mutual respect, and practical collaboration among different religious and community traditions.

The sessions concluded with further discussions on youth mentoring, civic engagement, and ethical leadership in an increasingly uncertain world. Across these conversations, the emphasis remained on bringing together practical decision-making and a deeper understanding of responsibility towards people and communities.

About Mohanji

Mohanji is an internationally recognized humanitarian and spiritual leader who has established charitable and educational foundations operating across more than 30 countries. His work focuses on selfless service, ecological stewardship, cross-faith dialogue, and value-based living.

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