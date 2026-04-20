FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas

PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres

How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?

Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?

Saurabh Srivastava: Compliance as a part of enterprise cloud security

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews DMRC and PWD projects in Azadpur Mandi, orders faster infrastructure development

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 scorecards to be announced soon at upmsp.edu.in; Check date, time and how to download

Nysa Devgan turns 23: Kajol admits her world changed 'forever' after daughter's birth, proud mom says 'you are perfect and all mine'

TCS Nashik Case: Rape, sexual video, online stalking, forced conversion, unwanted messages on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, charges under probe

How to choose the right zero balance account for your needs?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas

7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued

PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres

PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres

How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?

How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?

Smart borrowers prioritize manageable EMIs over loan amounts, using reverse calculation and financial discipline to ensure repayments fit their lifestyle.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Most borrowers start by choosing a loan amount. Smart borrowers reverse the process they start with an EMI they can comfortably manage. That's what you actually do. As soon as money is disbursed into your bank account, you are bound to pay fixed monthly instalments over a set duration. Each instalment has two important parts: Principal and Interest. 

Principal: Think it as a actual amount you borrowed from the Bank/NBFC 

Interest: This is what you pay to the lender for using the money. 

At the beginning, everything goes easily, but as soon as daily choices take shape, it becomes a burden. So, it is important for borrowers to decide an EMI that fits lifestyle first. Something that doesn’t make you think twice before spending on essentials. Once that number feels good, your loan amount falls into its place. 

Personal Loan Interest Calculation 

As already said, Interest rate is essentially a percentage-based fee on your borrowed amount. The higher the interest rate, the higher the cost of borrowing and vice versa. It's sound simple but this is the crucial part for the Lenders, and this is how a lender calculates Personal Loan interest: 

  • Loan Tenure: It is the vital part when it comes to EMIs. Short tenures lead to higher EMIs but lower total interest. On the other hand, Longer tenures reduce monthly EMIs but increase total interest. 
  • Credit Score: This is your financial reputation. A higher credit score makes lenders offer a lower interest rate. While, a lower credit score makes you riskier. 
  • Salary or Income: Lenders love stability. If you have a steady income, they are much more likely to offer you a competitive rate. 

What is the Personal Loan EMI Formula? 

Equated Monthly Instalment which is also known as EMI is the fixed amount you pay every month until your loan is fully repaid. To know how you calculated your personal loan EMI, here is the formula you can use. 

E = P. R . ( 1 + r ) n / ((1+r) n - 1) 

Where P is your principal loan amount, R is your monthly interest rate, N is your loan tenure. 

Let's take an example: you have applied for a personal loan for ₹3 lakh at an interest rate of 14% for 3 years. This is what you get after inputting these values in the formula. 

  • Monthly EMI: ₹10,253 
  • Total Interest: ₹69,118 
  • Total Payment: ₹36,9118 

This formula helps you to calculate your EMI accurately. For fast calculation you can use a personal loan EMI Calculator to get results.  

The Right Approach: Start With EMI, Not Loan Amount 

One way to do this is by using a personal loan EMI calculator to check EMI before finalising your loan amount. 

Decide a Comfortable EMI Range: It should be ideally 20–30% of monthly income not more than that. You should ask yourself  “How much loan can I take?”, instead ask  “How much can I repay without feeling stretched?” This will make your life easier and you will be in a safe range. 

Reverse-Calculate the Loan Amount: Now, you are clear on an EMI that works for you. Now take a reverse, that EMI, along with tenure and interest rate, will decide the loan amount you should take. It gives you a clarity of what you can borrow, and what actually fits in your lifestyle. 

When a Personal Loan Actually Makes Sense 

If you understand your repayment capacity and know what your EMI will be then exploring a suitable personal loan becomes a much more informed decision. Planned expenses are a good example such as medical treatments, education fees, or a necessary home repair. In these cases, you know why and how much you need the money. 

However, if you take a personal loan for an upgrade, or buying something just because you like it. Then , you might get into trouble and be trapped in the EMI. 

The key difference is if the loan is necessary, then it works perfectly. But if it is an impulse, you will get trapped. 

Final Thought 

The loan amount does not matter, the real discussion is EMI. Because that's the number you have to deal with monthly. Smart borrowing isn’t about getting approved but it's about choosing something that doesn’t disturb your lifestyle.  

When your EMI feels organised, you don’t need to worry about your other expenses. But if not, you feel restricted. That's what we called financial maturity. 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas
    7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued
    PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres
    PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres
    How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?
    How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?
    Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?
    Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?
    Saurabh Srivastava: Compliance as a part of enterprise cloud security
    Saurabh Srivastava: Compliance as a part of enterprise cloud security
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
    Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
    Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
    Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
    Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
    Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
    Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement