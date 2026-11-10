How Vaishnavi Upadhyay Is Shaping the Next Chapter of South Asian Led Cinema in Hollywood

The more that South Asian stories make their way to an international audience, the more essential that role of editor becomes in this process of story telling.

The discussion of South Asian films has for years revolved around its directors, actors and screenwriters. However, one profession that has never come under the spotlight is that of the editor – those responsible for putting together the pieces of film after the process of shooting.

Given that South Asian stories continue to break into global film festivals, online streaming sites and other parts of the international market, the significance of the work done by editors cannot be understated. For their work goes beyond piecing together the shots, but in creating a connection with the audience to an alien world, culture and story.

This new age of editing can be well captured through the works of Indian editor Vaishnavi “Vaish” Upadhyay.

“As an editor, you always think about what should be saved and what should be revealed,” Vaishnavi explains. “Whenever a story has its base in just one culture, it’s not about translating everything, but rather preserving the reality of that world and revealing the emotionality that links people to it. The greatest stories make viewers understand that even if an experience is not their own, there is something universally human in it.”

Born in India and having studied for an MFA in Editing at the American Film Institute Conservatory in Los Angeles, Vaishnavi is influenced by several cinematic schools. Her travel all around India has provided her with many observations of the Indian way of life and various communities, languages, and experiences of ordinary people

That perspective quickly earned recognition within the industry. During her time at AFI, Vaishnavi received the Disney Diverse Storytellers Fund Scholarship, honoring filmmakers whose work contributes to a more inclusive entertainment landscape. That philosophy became especially evident in Moti, director Yash Saraf’s surreal Bengali-language short film about a family whose beloved dog mysteriously transforms into a young boy. Beneath its unusual premise, the film explores themes of belonging, acceptance, and unconditional love.

Edited by Vaishnavi, Moti became one of the most widely traveled South Asian independent shorts of its festival season, screening at more than 35 international film festivals including Fantastic Fest, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, Hawai‘i International Film Festival, Cambridge Film Festival, Dharamshala International Film Festival and the New York Indian Film Festival.

The film received the Official Jury Award at Italy’s Lucca Film Festival, a Special Mention at Wench Film Festival, and won the Satyajit Ray Short Film Award at London Indian Film Festival, Europe’s largest Indian and South Asian Film Festival, where the jury praised its

"originality and strong performances, effectively balancing the film's dark humour with its social commentary on how society deals with anything outside the norm." The film later earned a Critics' Choice Award nomination, further cementing its international recognition.

Rather than emphasizing spectacle, her editing allows performances, silence, and rhythm to carry emotional weight.

That sensibility extends throughout her filmography. In the psychological thriller Beware the Wolves, directed by Alex Bush, Vaishnavi built a tense and atmospheric narrative that premiered at AFI FEST, one of North America's leading film festivals and an Academy Award®-qualifying event for short films—before screening at Dances With Films and being selected for Creative Artists Agency's invitation-only Moebius Showcase, highlighting exceptional filmmakers.

Her work on Comfort Food, directed by Reena Dutt, premiered at the Directors Guild of America, then continued its festival journey at CAAMFest and BraveMaker Film Festival. Meanwhile, Wellness was selected for the Netflix–Tasveer Short Film Fund, a highly competitive initiative supporting original South Asian storytelling. Upadhyay also edited Tangled, directed by Simran Swahney, which has earned official selections at festivals including The Sound of Silent Film Festival, Jaipur International Film Festival, Delhi Shorts International Film Festival, and Phoenix Film Festival.

As the industry continues to expand into new formats, Upadhyay has also embraced vertical storytelling while remaining focused on work that aligns with her editorial sensibilities. She served as editor on Typecast, a 14-part vertical series produced by Prema Creative Co. and created by Sachin Kumar.

The series, which began rolling out two episodes weekly on September 7, follows a fictionalized version of Kumar, an Indian-American actor navigating Hollywood while confronting typecasting, ambition, and identity. The project deliberately seeks to move beyond familiar stereotypes, portraying its Indian characters as fully realized individuals rather than relying on conventional industry shorthand. The series also reflects a broader shift in the entertainment industry toward vertical video as an increasingly viable storytelling format.

Together, these projects demonstrate an editor capable of preserving cultural specificity while creating emotional experiences that transcend geography.

As South Asian cinema continues to find a larger place within global entertainment, the creative professionals shaping those stories behind the camera are receiving renewed attention. Editors, once considered invisible collaborators, are increasingly recognized as authors who influence how stories are interpreted and remembered.

With a growing body of internationally recognized work spanning independent cinema, documentary, and commercial storytelling, Vaishnavi Upadhyay represents a new generation of editors helping redefine what global filmmaking can look like, one cut at a time.