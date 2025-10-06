How to use an NPS Calculator to plan your retirement savings?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Rakesh Kishore? Supreme Court lawyer who tried to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai

China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

Good news for iPhone users, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

IND-W vs PAK-W: Former India cricketer takes subtle jibe at Pakistan after Team India's win in Women's World Cup 2025: ‘Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat’

'Pyaar mein saudebazi...': Malaika Arora drops cryptic reply after Arbaaz Khan welcomes baby girl with Sshura? Here's what we know

France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet

Amid Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement rumours, step inside Vijay's stunning Hyderabad home with grand entrance, cozy balcony and...

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Lawyer tries to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai during SC proceedings, shouts ‘Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

Good news for iPhone users, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

iPhone 16 Pro Max Diwali Sale: Save up to Rs 55,000 with Flipkart offers

IND-W vs PAK-W: Former India cricketer takes subtle jibe at Pakistan after Team India's win in Women's World Cup 2025: ‘Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat’

IND-W vs PAK-W: Former India cricketer takes subtle jibe at Pakistan after...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

How to use an NPS Calculator to plan your retirement savings?

An NPS calculator estimates your required savings and future pension by using your age, contribution, and expected returns.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

How to use an NPS Calculator to plan your retirement savings?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Most of us do not even consider how to plan our retirement at an early age in our careers. However, as years fly by, most individuals come to the realisation that they might have saved their post-work life a lot easier by putting money aside in a more organised manner. The NPS calculator is one of the tools that can assist in this journey. It is very simple, practical and easy to use and will provide you with a clear picture of what you might have to invest today to have a comfortable retirement corpus tomorrow.

This article describes the functionality of the calculator, why it is essential, and how you can use it together with other retirement investment tools to make better decisions.

What Is An NPS Calculator?

An NPS calculator is a web-based calculator that is used to estimate your possible retirement savings using the National Pension System. After entering information like your age, monthly contribution and the expected retirement age, you will be shown an approximate estimate of the amount of pension you may receive.

  • The NPS retirement calculator is meant to consider the long-term savings and anticipated returns during your working years.
  • The NPS pension calculator displays an approximate monthly stream of income following your retirement.
  • The national pension scheme calculator is a full picture where both are put together in one place: how your contributions will increase and what this will be worth upon retirement.

These calculators are not meant to assure certain results, but they can provide you with a starting point when it comes to planning.

Why Use an NPS Calculator For Retirement Planning?

Retirement is sometimes referred to as the “longest holiday of your life”. Unlike a holiday, retirement must be prepared with discipline. The NPS calculator will be useful in the following ways:

  • Clarity on contributions: You are aware of the amount to save up within a month in order to achieve a target.
  • Future perspective: It assists you with visualising your future stream of income when you have retired.
  • Comparisons: You can compare it with other calculators, such as the EPF pension calculator, to learn how various schemes can help you in achieving your total savings.
  • Realistic expectations: With age and time consideration, you do not end up overestimating what you will need.

Key Inputs In An NPS Calculator

In using the tool, you will most likely be requested to fill out:

  • Current age: The earlier the better you start saving.
  • Retirement age: It is usually 60, though you are free to decide what to do.
  • Monthly contribution: The amount you intend to put up.
  • Expected returns: A percentage figure that indicates long-term growth.
  • Annuity share: This is the amount of money you can use as a pension from your savings.

All these inputs have a direct influence on the end estimate. As an example, a person who starts at 25 can have a radically different result compared to a person who starts at 40, even with similar monthly contributions.

How To Use An NPS Calculator Step By Step

  1. Open the tool: Go to one of the financial services websites that offer an NPS calculator.
  2. Enter details: Age, retirement age, contribution and other basic figures.
  3. Adjust values: Set your monthly input to vary to trace the effect of the results.
  4. Check pension estimates: Find out the amount you are likely to get once you retire.
  5. Plan accordingly: Take the findings to action by determining whether to make more contributions or diversify yourself with other schemes.

Practical Example

Consider a young professional, aged in her late 20s. She uses the NPS retirement calculator and realises that even a small increase in the size of her monthly contribution can see her projected pension at 60 increase remarkably.

Conversely, an employee of middle age, around 40 years, is using the EPF pension calculator and the NPS calculator. He concludes that his EPF might cover some of his needs, but giving to NPS could fill in the difference. These practical applications demonstrate how calculators can assist people to adjust to their level of life.

Tips For Making The Most of An NPS Calculator

  • Start early: It is better to start young with a small amount.
  • Be consistent: Regular deposits create discipline and compounding.
  • Review annually: Income levels vary, and update your inputs every year.
  • Compare tools: Use both the EPF pension calculator and the NPS pension calculator to understand different retirement benefits and build a balanced retirement plan.
  • Don’t ignore inflation: Remember that what looks large today may feel small decades later.

Conclusion

The process of retirement planning can be challenging, and the national pension scheme calculator can streamline the process and make it easier to comprehend and take action. They demonstrate to you how your financial comfort tomorrow depends on the decisions you make today. Whether you are only beginning your profession or you are already in your middle years, an NPS calculator can provide you with the confidence and assurance to plan the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How reliable are NPS calculators?
They also give estimates by giving the figures you type in. Although they do not guarantee returns, they come in handy as a way of planning and setting realistic goals.

2. Can I use an NPS calculator if I already invest in EPF?
By using the EPF pension calculator and the NPS calculator, you will be able to balance and compare your savings plans.

3. What happens if I increase my contribution in the NPS calculator?
A larger projected corpus and pension will be reflected in the tool. This shows how it is always good to save as much as you can.

4. Is there a difference between an NPS pension calculator and an NPS retirement calculator?
Yes, a retirement calculator would indicate the general increase of your corpus, whereas the pension calculator would consider the annuity or monthly payment received upon retirement.

5. How often should I check my NPS calculations?
It is a good practice to review once a year or whenever there is a major change in your income, expenses, or retirement goals.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Which Indian state dominates jungle with most number of national parks?
    Which Indian state dominates jungle with most number of national parks?
    Pakistan's SHOCKING U-turn on Trump's Gaza peace plan, PM Sharif says, 'Islamabad has always stood...'
    Pakistan's SHOCKING U-turn on Trump's Gaza peace plan, PM Sharif says...
    Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding in Italy was almost ruined; venue shifted last minute; here's what really happened
    Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding in Italy was almost ruined
    Little Pepe Price Prediction: Here’s How Rich You Could Get if LILPEPE Repeats Solana’s (SOL) 2021 Bull Surge
    LILPEPE's Solana-Sized Ambition: Price Prediction
    At least 30 injured after Russian drones strike Ukraine's Railway station targeting passenger train, President Zelenskyy releases video of 'savage' attack, WATCH
    At least 30 injured after Russian drones strike Ukraine's Railway station...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE